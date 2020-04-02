Lattice Semiconductor Joins Silicon Catalyst In-Kind Partner Ecosystem to Foster Broader Use of FPGAs

HILLSBORO, Ore. & SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, and Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced the addition of Lattice to Silicon Catalyst’s In-Kind Partner (IKP) program. As an IKP member, Lattice will contribute development kits featuring Lattice’s low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and easy-to-use design software to the startup companies in the Silicon Catalyst portfolio.

Silicon Catalyst continues to work with key industry players to further develop a complete value chain that economically and effectively supports the semiconductor startups accepted in the incubator. These startups utilize a full spectrum of design tools and silicon MPW/shuttle runs, build development and production boards, and gain access to a world-class network of advisors, networking, marketing acumen, and a path to funding needed to successfully launch their businesses.

Lattice Semiconductor is the global leader in smart connectivity solutions, providing market leading intellectual property and low power, small form-factor FPGAs that enable more than 8,000 global customers to quickly and easily add low power data processing to a wide range of applications, including AI for IoT, hardware security, embedded vision, 5G infrastructure, and industrial/automotive automation.

“Lattice’s low-power programmable products are the perfect match for SPARK’s low-power UWB transceiver products,” said Fares Muburak, CEO of SPARK Microsystems, a Silicon Catalyst portfolio company. “Lattice and SPARK enable IoT and 5G system designers to build high data rate and ultra-low latency wireless Edge products with microwatt power budgets.”

“By providing the Silicon Catalyst incubator companies with Lattice FPGA development boards and design software, Lattice will equip these startups with the low power processing capabilities of FPGAs, which allows them to incorporate Lattice technology in their end-market systems,” said Jim Tavacoli, Senior Product Marketing Director, Lattice Semiconductor.

“We are very pleased to welcome Lattice to our growing ecosystem of In-Kind Partners. Our Portfolio Companies are developing products for a broad spectrum of market segments and can now take advantage of the wide variety of Lattice development platforms supporting AI, industrial, automotive, communications/computing, and consumer applications,” stated Tarun Verma, Managing Partner at Silicon Catalyst.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo or Youku.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Silicon Catalyst

It’s About What’s Next® – Silicon Catalyst is the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on accelerating solutions in silicon, building a coalition of in-kind and strategic partners to dramatically reduce the cost and complexity of development. Close to 300 startup companies have engaged with Silicon Catalyst since April 2015, with a total of 26 startup and early-stage companies admitted to the incubator. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The incubator/accelerator supplies startups with a path to design tools, silicon devices, networking, access to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their companies’ novel technology solutions.

