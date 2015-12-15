Lack of Interest in Autonomous Driving Features Not Only Down to Trust, Finds Strategy Analytics

Improving Usefulness and Usability Through Interface Design and Dealer Education Will Help Promote Autonomous Feature Benefits.

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Strategy Analytics – A lack of trust is not the only contributing factor to the lack of widespread interest in automated driving/parking. The user experience of autonomous vehicles (AV) has many facets; consumers’ hesitance with AVs extends to usefulness and usability. Some autonomous driving features simply cannot replace the joy experienced when driving.





A new report from the Strategy Analytics’ In-Vehicle UX (IVX) service, “Consumers and Automated Driving: Looking Beyond Trust”, surveyed car owners in China, the US, and Western Europe regarding their interest in automated parking and driving features. Interest in automated features shows signs of a rebound, but mere exposure to autonomous technology will not be sufficient to address the myriad of consumer concerns.

Commented Derek Viita, report author and Senior Analyst IVX, “In order to get riders on board with assistance systems and even fully automated bus/taxi services, stakeholders need to cater not just toward Early Adopters, but also towards a proportion of the large consumer base who have no interest in this technology. Gaining trust should be part of that effort, but we must also look beyond assuming trust is the only barrier and fully educate consumers on the usefulness and usability of autonomous driving features – they can still enjoy the experience, even when using the autonomous features.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director, IVX, “Two remedies that could potentially mitigate the interest and usefulness issues avoiders are bringing up in our research are: firstly an effort at the interface design level, to improve communication of system status and hand-off/takeover requests; and secondly, an effort at the marketing and dealer education level, to help the “front lines” better explain the benefits of these features to hesitant buyers.”

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

#SA_UX

For more information about Strategy Analytics



Service Name: In-Vehicle UX

Service Name: UX Innovation Practice

Contacts

European Contact: Diane O’Neill, +44 (0)1908 423 669, doneill@strategyanalytics.com

US Contact: Derek Viita, +1 617 614 0772, dviita@strategyanalytics.com