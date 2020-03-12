Kontakt.io Appoints IoT Veteran Mr. Rom Eizenberg as Chief Revenue Officer to Rapidly Expand Its Global Sales Operations and Vertical Coverage

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kontakt.io, the industry leader in BLE beacons and Enterprise IoT technologies, today announced the appointment of Mr. Rom Eizenberg as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Eizenberg, an IoT industry veteran and founder of RTLS company Precyse Technologies, is tasked with leading Kontakt.io’s rapid market expansion. Prior to joining Kontakt.io, Mr. Eizenberg was the Vice President of Global Sales at Bluvision – HID, part of the Assa Abloy group, where he led go-to-market and growth strategy following the acquisition of Bluvision Inc. by HID Global.

“During my tenure at Bluvision-HID, I always viewed Kontakt.io as one of our chief competitors and a formidable challenger, so I was not surprised when circumstances brought us together to discuss the opportunity to collaborate”, said Mr. Eizenberg “However I was not aware of the company’s incredible talent base, ability to execute at scale and the pipeline of disruptive products and partnerships stacked to come to market later this year.”

Speaking to employees earlier this week, Mr. Eizenberg added: “To say I am stocked would be an understatement” Eizeenberg said “and I am certainly grateful for the trust Philipp and the board placed in me to help lead the charge towards the next transformation in the Location-Aware, ubiquitously connected, enterprise. The team’s agility, spirit of collaborative innovation and the incredible work you have been doing ‘under wraps’ is going to unlock the full potential of IoT, especially in core areas where much larger and more rigid corporations have unfortunately failed to innovate over the years”, Mr. Eizenberg concluded.

“Rom is an incredible leader and we are thrilled to have his unique experience and skill set on board” said Philipp von Gilsa, President and CEO at Kontakt.io. “I’m confident that he will play a key role in Kontakt.io‘s forward progress as we continue to disrupt the connected enterprise space, redefining the ecosystem, dismantling incumbent’s monopolistic models and promoting open architectures at internet scale”.

About Kontakt.io

Kontakt.io is a industry leader in BLE beacons and Enterprise IoT technologies. Our mission is to connect people, location and things to improve and automate decision making in resource planning, safety and security workflows, and customer experiences. Kontakt.io’s portfolio of complete IoT and location and condition solutions combines open hardware, software, and cloud to bring real-time visibility, analytics, and AI to operations. Today, we serve over 2,000 customers across diverse sizes and industries, from healthcare, airports, governments and smart buildings. They all use Kontakt.io to reduce emergency incident time, decrease asset search-times, automate manual processes, digitize physical order traceability or prevent machine downtimes.

