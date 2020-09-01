Keysight’s CX3300 Anomalous Waveform Analytics Contributes to Waseda University’s Hardware Trojan Detection Research

Machine learning based analytics quickly detects security threats hidden in electronic circuits

SANTA ROSA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that Keysight’s CX3300 Device Current Waveform Analyzer with anomalous waveform analytics (AWA) software was selected by Waseda University to conduct research on hardware Trojan detection technology.





While the use of the IoT (Internet of Things) is expanding, outsourcing of circuit design and manufacturing from in-house, as well as the use of IP progressed from other companies, is increasing. As a result, cybersecurity threats due to hardware trojans, which are circuits that behave maliciously in electronic devices, are on the rise.

Waseda University Faculty of Science and Engineering is investigating the characteristics of hardware Trojans and researching methods to avoid security risks. Keysight’s CX3300A features wide dynamic range and bandwidth, low noise, unique voltage/current measurement sensitivity, and a long-time data logger function that can capture waveforms of up to 100 hours without time lag. In addition, the AWA function can detect differences in the waveforms of the device and classify them as waveform patterns. This allows quick characterization/verification, as well as debug/troubleshooting and optimization of IoT connected devices.

“Keysight’s CX3300 solution is capable of recording high speed waveforms at sampling rates of up to 10 million times per second. In addition, the anomalous waveform analytics enables accurate circuit analysis in a short time, which has significantly accelerated our research,” said Professor Nozomu Togawa from the Faculty of Science and Engineering department at Waseda University.

“Keysight is delighted that Waseda University in Tokyo utilized the CX3300 Device Current Waveform Analyzer to research and detect IoT security threats,” said Christopher Cain, vice president and general manager of Keysight Technologies Electronic Industrial Products. “Keysight’s CX3300 offers wide measurement bandwidth, high resolution and low noise, which makes it ideally suited to provide design engineers deep insights into dynamic current and voltage waveforms. The recent addition of very long duration measurement recording and waveform analytics, enable design engineers to capture and explore rare events to realize their high-performance designs.”

