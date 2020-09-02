Jon David Joins Glu as Vice President & General Manager

Former Electronic Arts and PopCap Games executive joins creative leadership team at Glu

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Jon David has joined the company as Vice President and General Manager. Having achieved proven success in the casual games space with titles like Covet Fashion, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures and Kim Kardashian: Hollywood – Glu expects the addition of Jon David to its creative leadership team to further accelerate the casual component of the company’s portfolio.

“Jon joins Glu at an exciting time as we incubate the next generation of casual games for the organization,” said Executive Vice President Mark van Ryswyk who leads casual games at Glu. “With his extensive background in creative direction and studio leadership, I look forward to partnering closely with Jon to accelerate that mission.”

“During a time of strong growth for the organization and as we continue building towards a successful future driven by creativity, I am pleased to welcome Jon to Glu,” said Nick Earl, President and CEO of Glu. “We’ve established a leading position in casual games for the mobile market, and I look forward to leveraging Glu’s expertise along with Jon’s leadership to expand the company’s position in the category.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Glu, especially at a time when more people than ever before are turning to mobile games for entertainment, connection and creativity,” said Jon David. “I’m looking forward to being a part of the world-class Glu team and its creative culture as we build phenomenal games for our players to enjoy.”

A 20-year veteran of the games industry, Jon David is a proven leader with global experience building and launching successful consumer products. Prior to joining Glu, he served as CEO of Taunt, a technology-based fan engagement company focused on reinventing the way viewers engage with esports. While at Taunt, he was instrumental in raising over $3 million in capital, launching the service across web and mobile streaming platforms and strengthening the social engagement between thousands of streamers and millions of fans. Prior to Taunt, Jon spent many years at PopCap Games where he served as Vice President of Social Games, spearheading the company’s efforts in mobile free-to-play, building the social games studio from the ground up and leading the development of Bejeweled Blitz. In 2011, PopCap Games was acquired by Electronic Arts where Jon continued to lead the studio, guiding the success of fan-favorite franchises and the launches of hit titles including Plants vs. Zombies 2 and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare. Prior to PopCap, Jon served in various roles at Microsoft where he led the product design and development of Xbox Live Arcade for Xbox 360. Jon David holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Duke University.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” related to the business of Glu Mobile Inc., including statements that we expect the addition of Jon David to Glu’s creative leadership team to further accelerate the casual component of the company’s portfolio, that we are incubating the next generation of casual games for the organization, that we continue building towards a successful future driven by creativity, and that we look forward to leveraging Glu’s expertise along with Mr. David’s leadership to expand Glu’s position in the casual games category. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk that we do not realize the expected benefits from our hiring of Mr. David; the risk that successfully developing and monetizing free-to-play games is a challenging business model; the risk that consumer demand for smartphones, tablets and next-generation platforms does not grow as significantly as we anticipate or that we will be unable to capitalize on any such growth; and the risk that the markets in which we operate are highly competitive. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the SEC. Glu is not under obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. Founded in 2001, Glu is headquartered in San Francisco with additional locations in Foster City, Toronto and Hyderabad. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu’s culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for our players. Glu’s diverse portfolio features top-grossing and award-winning original and licensed IP titles including, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood and MLB Tap Sports Baseball available worldwide on various platforms including the App Store and Google Play. For more information, visit www.glu.com or follow Glu on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH, Tap Sports, Glu and Glu Mobile are trademarks of Glu Mobile Inc.

