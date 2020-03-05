Itron to Deploy Intelligent Streetlight Solution for the City of Stockholm

Stockholm to Utilize Itron SaaS Solution to Help Achieve Smart City Goals

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, has signed a contract with the City of Stockholm to deploy its smart city central management software, Streetlight.Vision (SLV).

With the goal of becoming the world’s smartest city in 2040, the City of Stockholm developed a strategy for a smart and connected city, and one of its first use cases is streetlight management. To meet this use case and achieve its goals, Stockholm’s traffic department will utilize SLV to manage streetlights, improve energy efficiency and optimize system performance.

SLV is a world-leading smart city central management software application. Delivering advanced asset management, analytics and control capabilities, SLV has been chosen by more than 500 communities to control more than 3 million intelligent devices worldwide.

“Through innovation, openness and connectivity we are making Stockholm more economically, ecologically and socially sustainable. Smart street lighting is a vital component of this strategy because it provides immediate energy savings, helps us achieve our sustainability goals, and lays the groundwork for our future smart city vision,” said Maria Holm, project manager of the Stockholm smart and connected lighting project. “Itron will be an important and innovative partner in our work to achieve the goal of becoming the smartest city in the world.”

“Delivering proven energy savings while laying a foundation for digital transformation, our intelligent streetlight management solution will enable Stockholm to unlock efficiencies with the ability to scale and enable future smart city applications from our vibrant and growing partner ecosystem,” said Itai Dadon, director of smart cities and IoT at Itron. “We are excited to be a part of the City of Stockholm’s smart city strategy.”

