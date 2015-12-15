IntelliShift Named in Gartner’s 2021 Market Guide for Transportation Mobility

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, the leader in connected vehicle and asset operations delivering unified data and actionable insights to intelligently predict and optimize business performance, today announced its recognition in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Transportation Mobility1.

According to Gartner, “Transportation mobility technology enables fleet operators in the supply chain to locate and track the movements, as well as monitor conditions, of mobile over-the-road transportation assets in real time, using cellular or, in specific cases, satellite links. It allows these operators to track drivers to ensure driver safety and performance. The analysis of driver performance results in improvements in fuel consumption, prevention of workers’ compensation claims and prevention of accidents, leading to lower operating costs, higher compliance, safety and accountability (CSA) scores, and possibly, lower insurance rates.”

Of the 20 vendors included, IntelliShift is one of only eight companies identified as a representative vendor for 18 out of 19 defined functionalities, including Information Capture by Mobile Device, Trailer Tracking, Visual In-Cab Training, Connected Vehicle Technology and Use of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The company is also one of only 10 recognized for its presence in all evaluated industries.

As noted in the Market Guide, “The global commercial telematics market continues to grow at approximately 25% per year. This growth is driven by government regulations and fueled by the in-vehicle data collection and connectivity delivered by the aftermarket telematics solutions as well as original equipment manufacturers (OEM) offerings.”

Additionally, Gartner states: “Incorporation of advanced edge-based compute into telematics units is enabling sophisticated safety systems and real-time advanced analytics. This capability is growing in importance as driver safety and better fleet insights are needed to control fleet efficiency, cost and customer service.”

IntelliShift continues to focus on empowering operations leaders and front line workers with the tools they need to solve everyday challenges, optimize workflows and make better decisions armed with real-time data.

“With the speed at which the transportation mobility market is growing and the need to address constantly-evolving regulatory changes, fleet operators need to ensure they are carefully selecting the right technology partner, now more than ever,” said John Carione, VP, Marketing at IntelliShift. “The market is swiftly moving toward an emphasis on advanced analytics to translate data into well-informed decisions, and not capitalizing on this technology now through a vendor that provides a customer-centric approach to the relationship will result in missed opportunity for organizations – severely impacting their ability to increase efficiency, productivity, safety and profitability.”

IntelliShift is delivering on this growing demand for advanced, real-time analytics with its connected vehicle and asset operations platform. The technology combines previously siloed data sets from across business functions into a single, unified view, providing end-to-end operational visibility that is customized to each organization’s unique processes, metrics and KPIs. This connected data approach enables fleet-driven businesses to intelligently predict, automate and optimize business performance, resulting in business growth.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IntelliShift

IntelliShift is the leader in connected vehicle and asset operations, delivering unified data and actionable insights to intelligently predict and optimize business performance. By putting the customer experience at the center of what we do, we offer the industry an alternative to today’s out-of-the box solutions, uniting people, processes, vehicles and equipment through real-time operational data. As a trusted partner to both the SMB and enterprise market, we work transparently to ensure a seamless deployment, integrate with their existing solutions and define success outcomes for increased productivity, improved safety metrics and an overall reduction in costs per asset. A division of VTS (Vehicle Tracking Solutions), IntelliShift is rooted in nearly 20 years of IoT and telematics expertise. We have evolved to offer a unified, cloud-based platform and solutions, powering the in-the-moment insights required for business agility in mobile and field operations. We strive to empower and enable change agents, not only with our clients but also within their customer base, to achieve results through a prescriptive, iterative approach that generates immediate returns. We are proud to work with leading brands including Bimbo Bakeries, Thyssenkrupp Elevators and US Ecology.

