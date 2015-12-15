IntelliShift Announces Collaboration with Ford Commercial Solutions

Increased access to robust Ford vehicle data is driving actionable insights and improved business operations for customers

COMMACK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelliShift, a division of VTS, the next generation connected vehicle, asset and field operations intelligence platform, today announced the enhancement of its holistic approach to delivering best-in-class, fleet-centric operation intelligence solutions through a new collaboration with Ford Commercial Solutions.

For IntelliShift customers with compatible Ford vehicles, this relationship integrates Ford vehicle data into IntelliShift’s platform to furnish another rich information source, further augmenting its machine learning-driven predictive solutions for fleet operations. IntelliShift’s fleet customer base is comprised of large, process improvement-driven organizations, and the collaboration with Ford will broaden their access to unique, real-time data for customers using compatible Ford vehicles – including datasets around fuel usage, seatbelt status, driver safety and more.

In support of this collaboration and the company’s unique customer-centric onboarding program, IntelliShift deployed a seamless data exchange to connect with Ford vehicles equipped with built-in modems, starting with 2018 Model Year and becoming standard across all Ford vehicles in 2020 Model Year. When requested by the customer, data can be securely transferred to IntelliShift’s cloud-based, SaaS platform. Eliminating the need to install additional hardware, IntelliShift’s web-based API connects disparate data systems – including insights collected from customers’ Ford vehicles – creating one unified, single pane of glass system that delivers actionable insights for clients to better manage company operations.

“As America’s best-selling brand of commercial vehicles for 35 years, Ford has unmatched access to valuable OEM data that can provide deep insight into many core business processes for our customers,” said Ryan Wilkinson, Chief Technology Officer, IntelliShift. “By collaborating with Ford Commercial Solutions, we’re excited to harness the company’s real-time vehicle information to provide a more robust 360-degree view for our customers and to continue to drive overall business success.”

As a result of the collaboration, IntelliShift has unique expanded access to a robust, data-rich vehicle performance and safety information database that can deliver even deeper insight into driver behaviors, real-time information around GPS locations and more. By leveraging and unifying raw datasets – including those from Ford vehicles – and eliminating silos, IntelliShift can provide unparalleled business and operational intelligence for its customers, enabling them to effectively manage operations, uncover opportunities and inform smart decision making. In addition, by applying the full Ford dataset to its Operations Intelligence machine learning solution, IntelliShift can uncover predictive analytics around driver behavior, fuel consumption, vehicle maintenance and more – leading to safer, more efficient and cost-effective operations.

“IntelliShift offers data-centric business solutions for its fleet customers, and we’re thrilled to welcome them as an authorized Ford Data Services provider and offer access to Ford OEM vehicle data,” said Michelle Moody, Director at Ford Commercial Solutions. “We understand how valuable information around fuel usage, driver safety and vehicle health is for fleets, which is why we’re excited IntelliShift will now be able to provide enhanced datasets and ensure more intelligent and efficient mobile field operations for its customers using Ford vehicles.”

Available now for beta customers; requires an active subscription to IntelliShift. If you’re interested in learning more about the collaboration or how your organization can take advantage of the platform and built-in Ford vehicle modems with Ford Data Services, please visit IntelliShift’s website.

IntelliShift is the leader in connected vehicle and asset operations, delivering unified data and actionable insights to intelligently predict and optimize business performance. By putting the customer experience at the center of what we do, we offer the industry an alternative to today’s out-of-the box solutions, uniting people, processes, vehicles and equipment through real-time operational data. As a trusted partner to enterprises, we work transparently to ensure a seamless deployment, integrate with their existing solutions and define success outcomes for increased productivity, improved safety metrics and an overall reduction in costs per asset. A division of VTS, IntelliShift is rooted in nearly 20 years of IoT and telematics expertise. We have evolved to offer a unified, cloud-based platform and solutions, powering the in-the-moment insights required for business agility in mobile and field operations. We strive to empower and enable change agents, not only with our clients but also within their customer base, to achieve results through a prescriptive, iterative approach that generates immediate returns. We are proud to work with leading brands including Bimbo Bakeries, Thyssenkrupp Elevators and US Ecology.

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification; mobility solutions, including self-driving services; and connected services. Ford employs approximately 188,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

