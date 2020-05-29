India Online Game Market Insights 2020: Smartphone Gaming, Regulations for Online Gaming, Future Outlook and Legal Framework – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “India Online Game Insights, Smartphone Gaming, Regulations for Online Gaming, Future Outlook and Legal Framework” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Growth Drivers
- Figure: AR and VR gaming can drive growth of physical gaming zones
- Figure: 2019 will see the creation of large national gaming brands
3. India Online Game Insights
- Online gamers grew to Millions in 2018
- Billions game apps were downloaded in 2018
- India is now one of the top five markets for mobile gaming globally
- Figure: Online Games Revenue in INR Billion, 2017-2021E
- Figure: Online Gamers in India in Million, 2015-2018
4. Smartphone Gaming
- Gaming Smartphone shipments (% of overall Smartphone shipments)
- 2018 saw large investments in gaming hardware and software
- Online Gaming Revenues
- Online gaming revenues grew to Billions in 2018
- Casual gaming will reach INR Billions
- Real money gaming will reach INR Billions
- Percent of gamers paid to play real money games i.e., subscription or in-app purchase
5. Regulations for Online Gaming
- The segment has proactively created self-regulating industry bodies
- Figure: India Android Phone – Average Monthly Time Spent on Apps by Category MAU in Month Per Hours
- Figure: Gaming Smartphone Shipments (in Percent of Smartphone Shipments), 2018-2021E
- Figure: India’s Online Gaming Segment & New Launches by Several Global Players
- Figure: Revenue Sources by Ad & Subscription in Percent
- Figure: Indian Gaming Companies by Main Investors & Total Funding
6. Future Outlook
- Fantasy sports can cross 100 million players within two years
- Multi-player gaming will continue to grow
- Investor interest in Indian gaming will increase
7. Legal Framework
- 276th Law Commission Report on Legal Framework: Gambling and Sports Betting Including in Cricket in India’ dated July 2018
- The Public Gaming Act, 1867
- Crypto currency and Online Gaming
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/449c1z
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900