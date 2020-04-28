HZO’s Spectrum of Protection™ Offers OEMs the Most Diverse Solution Suite for the Most Demanding Waterproofing Challenges

The newly branded protection solution series guarantees that manufacturers can meet market expectations for protecting electronics

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CoatingEquipment—HZO, a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments, today unveiled new branding for its Spectrum of Protection™ portfolio. This comprehensive line of coating solutions provides customers with alternatives to how best address their specific protection requirements.

HZO’s Spectrum of Protection draws upon a wide range of materials to offer coatings designed for Original Equipment Manufacturers’ (OEMs) looking to protect electronic devices, printed circuit boards, semiconductors, and other sensitive circuitry. HZO’s solution suite ensures that manufacturers are not limited to a single approach to protection, but can optimize their choice based on the level of protection required, the environmental conditions in question, durability, and cost. Rather than limiting manufacturers to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, HZO draws on deep domain expertise in material sciences to bring cutting edge, prescriptive approach, with proven results. Coatings include:

HZO Guardian Series™ – Parylene Thin-film Coatings

Considered the gold standard, Parylene coatings protect against the harshest environments. HZO enhances the Parylene solution with proprietary know-how, advanced material management, and automation that drives out costs and improves quality.

HZO Sentinel Series™ – Plasma-based Nano Coatings

Plasma-based technology allows HZO to leverage a variety of chemistries that can quickly be adapted to OEMs’ specific requirements, providing a comprehensive solution at a competitive price point.

HZO Shield Series™ – Hybrid Thin-Film Coating Alternatives

Industry-exclusive hybrid coatings bring together the diversity of materials and processes to deliver a truly tailored solution for the most complex of challenges.

HZO Defender Series™ – Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Solutions

Atomic Layer Deposition provides exceptional uniformity and control throughout the coating process and leverages a more diverse mix of materials than other thin-film applications.

“With our new brand nomenclature, we can more effectively communicate the value of our solutions – which is protecting electronics from the harshest environments. This protection provides OEMs with more durable and longer-lasting products that mitigate risk, decrease cost, and increase revenue,” said Stephen Gold, Chief Commercial Officer.

HZO’s Spectrum of Protection™ contains a wide portfolio of materials capable of protecting sensitive electronics against a wide variety of environments and hazards. The materials used in the Spectrum are crafted in specific combinations of pressure, chemical reaction, temperature, and application methods to successfully waterproof and coat electrical components to desired specifications in markets including Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IoT, Industrial and Medical Devices.

To learn more about HZO, visit hzo.com.

About HZO Inc.

HZO is a global leader in delivering world-class protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics from the most demanding corrosive and liquid environments. The company brings together people, processes, capital equipment, and material science, leveraging an extensive patent portfolio to create unique solutions to meet specific customer requirements. Working with some of the largest companies across industries including consumer electronics, industrial, IoT, medical devices and automotive, HZO delivers a better, more reliable, and more durable water-resistant and waterproof product that reduces costly returns, improves customer satisfaction and drives overall brand value.

