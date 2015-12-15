HyperX Sponsors New Orange County School of the Arts Esports Program

HyperX Expands Orange County Community Support by Providing Gaming Essentials for Digital Media Computer Lab

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Orange County School of Arts (OCSA), by donating a full array of gaming peripherals to launch their esports program in the Digital Media Conservatory. Products provided to the school include HyperX Cloud Alpha™ gaming headsets, HyperX Alloy Elite™ RGB keyboards, Pulsefire™ mice, FURY™ mousepads, Quadcast™ microphones and FURY™ memory. With this equipment, OCSA is upgrading and creating a state-of-the-art, 36-station gaming hub for both OCSA’s esports teams and other integrated curricular activities with the goal of serving 400 students each year. The technology lab will be named the HyperX Digital Media and Performance Lab.





“HyperX is a perfect partner for OCSA and we are thrilled they have provided the necessary technology to support the inauguration of our esports program and make it successful,” said Patrick Williams, the director of OCSA’s Digital Media Conservatory. “Esports takes the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions. Instead of students playing video games in isolation at home, esports clubs create a community of boys and girls who enjoy gaming and related activities. We are excited to take the enthusiasm of gaming and use it as a vehicle for science, entrepreneurship, team building, technology education and a future career.”

This donation from HyperX will help positively impact OCSA’s student population with an esports club growing and expanding this year and in the 2021-22 school year as part of the North America Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF). This learning environment will be available to everyone, especially young females. Seventy-five percent of students in OCSA’s Digital Media Conservatory are female, with gender equality and representation being an important part of the planned use of the gaming lab and services. Additional partnership activities between HyperX and OCSA to virtually assist students with learning about career opportunities in gaming and technology with gaming and esports career panel discussions with students, and student participation on consumer insights panels for product feedback.

“HyperX is excited to partner with OCSA to help build and develop a strong and diverse student population that is the next generation workforce by using gaming as one of many critical tools in education, now and in the future,” said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic alliances and digital marketing innovation. “Gaming has become an influential part of our day-to-day lives and helps all students to achieve their very best.”

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, PC, console and mobile power users with high-performance components. For 16 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for all types of gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, charging accessories for console players, USB flash drives, and mousepads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand is known for consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and over-clockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 75 million memory modules, 15 million gaming headsets, two million keyboards and one million mice worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC, console or mobile device at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

About Orange County School of the Arts

The nationally recognized Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA) provides an unparalleled arts and academic education in a creative, challenging and nurturing environment to a diverse student body passionate about the arts, preparing them to reach their highest potential. Founded in 1987 and still led by visionary educator Ralph Opacic, Ed.D., OCSA currently serves more than 2,200 gifted students in grades seven through 12 from more than 100 cities throughout California. In addition to a college-preparatory academic program, OCSA offers pre-professional arts training in 16 conservatories within the schools of applied arts, dance, fine & media arts, music and theater. The nonprofit public charter school relies solely on private donations, totaling $12 million annually, to fund the pre-professional arts training programs. For additional information, visit www.ocsarts.net.

About OCSA’s Digital Media Conservatory

OCSA’s Digital Media Conservatory (DM) was launched in 2012 by Patrick Williams, an OCSA alumnus who earned his bachelor’s degree in illustration design from Art Center College of Design and his M.F.A. from California State University, Long Beach. Under his direction, the conservatory offers 80 students in 9th through 12th grades training in animation, games, design and media. Using new and emerging technologies, students learn to build narratives, create fantastic characters and design innovative worlds across a variety of digital and analog platforms. Digital Media students enjoy a rigorous and thoroughly challenging curriculum equivalent to digital media programs at competitive colleges and universities. Upon graduating, students possess the experience, discipline and skill sets needed to attend a four-year college or university, enroll in an arts conservatory program and pursue a professional career in the digital workforce.

