HomeValet Eyes Global Expansion With Appointment of Henk Niemansverdriet as Chief of Global Partnerships

Grocery automation and last-mile delivery expert, Niemansverdriet will lead the continued development of HomeValet’s retailer, courier and manufacturer partner networks worldwide.

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeValet, an emerging leader in contactless home delivery, announced today the appointment of Henk Niemansverdriet, retail technologist, innovator and last-mile delivery expert, as Chief of Global Partnerships.

A recognized industry veteran, Niemansverdriet brings over 25 years of experience in advancing innovation within the retail space, through the implementation of grocery automation, supply chain optimization, and last-mile delivery solutions and technologies to the role. He will play a significant part in scaling the company globally by developing international retailer, courier and manufacturer partnerships and identifying new opportunities to drive future growth.

“From the beginning, Henk has recognized the potential for our company, as well as the need for a solution of its kind within the industry,” said John Simms, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HomeValet. “To-date, he’s been key in facilitating introductions to retail partners interested in last yard solutions to address challenges with the last mile of delivery. We’re thrilled to now have his support as we look to grow our partner network on an international scale.”

Prior to joining HomeValet, Niemansverdriet served as an executive consultant for Walmart US, Walmart International and Asda where he specialized in the identification of future-looking technologies and concepts within the E-commerce grocery, robotics, digitalization and last-mile delivery space to accelerate innovation. He was co- founder of Superdirect.com, which utilized automated temperature-controlled distribution pickup points for groceries–technology that has been adopted by ASDA in the UK and Walmart in the U.S.

Niemansverdriet held several roles at The Greenery, an international fruit and vegetable company, where he was responsible for the Greenery Benelux to optimize the demand-driven supply chain and distribution of a complete fresh, year-round assortment of products to international supermarkets, wholesalers, caterers and the processing industry.

“Coming up with an effective solve for the last mile of delivery is one of the biggest challenges facing the industry today,” said Niemansverdriet. “Alongside the HomeValet team, I look forward to addressing this challenge, and working closely with partners to introduce HomeValet’s innovative solution and technology set to improve the modern-day shopping experience worldwide.”

Niemansverdriet’s appointment as Chief of Global Partnerships comes during a period of significant growth for HomeValet, including the announcement of a consumer test pilot program with Walmart taking place this spring in Bentonville, Ark. and a recent series of new hires doubling the company’s size to over 40 since last November.

HomeValet, the only comprehensive home delivery solution configured to address consumer needs, will be available for pre-order in 2021. For more information, visit: homevalet.co.

About HomeValet

HomeValet is a leader in contactless home delivery on a mission to solve the last yard of delivery with solutions made for the modern consumer. Reimagining the current e-commerce delivery supply chain, HomeValet’s patented SaaS IoT platform connects retailers and couriers with a secure, temperature-controlled Smart Box outside of consumers’ homes. The first of its kind Smart Box, software, and app facilitates 24/7 contactless and unattended delivery spanning everyday parcels, perishable groceries and more. To learn more, visit homevalet.co or follow HomeValet on Twitter and Facebook.

