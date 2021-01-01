HID Global is Named a Leader in 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” Report for Second Year in a Row

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BLE–HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has again been positioned in the Leaders quadrant in the most recent Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global” report.

“We are proud to again be named a Leader in a Gartner’s 2021 Magic Quadrant,” said Mark Robinton, vice president of IoT Services with HID Global. “HID® Location Services, including the latest Workplace Safety solution for contact tracing and physical distancing, continues to demonstrate the benefits of investing in a single, unified infrastructure to solve multiple business challenges. Widely adopted by Fortune 500 companies for managing building occupancy, optimizing office and facility space, tracking assets and monitoring equipment health, HID Location Services has become increasingly valuable across a growing range of new and existing markets and use cases.”

HID Location Services for Workplace Safety leverages the solution’s Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) HID BEEKS™ Aware fobs that alert employees when they are closer than 6 feet (2 meters) for a specified period for digitized physical distancing management. The solution also includes a contact tracing application that uses the same HID BEEKS Aware fob or a BEEKS badge/badge holder that is easily added to existing ID cards. This provides a full digital trail of an employee’s whereabouts and historical interactions while at work, enabling rapid response to cases so isolation procedures can be activated as needed.

According to the Gartner report, “Vendors in the Leaders quadrant will have demonstrated an ability to fulfill a broad variety of customer requirements through the breadth of its indoor location service solution. Leaders will have the ability to provide complete and differentiating capabilities as part of their indoor location offerings. This includes global service and support. Leaders should have demonstrated the ability to shape the market, maintain strong relationships with their channels and customers, and have no obvious gaps in their portfolios.”

About HID Location Services

In addition to delivering physical distancing and contact tracing capabilities, HID Location Services solutions can be used in a wide variety of applications that require real-time visibility into an organizations people, property and assets across multiple locations or a specific area. A seamless end-to-end IoT ecosystem spans the beacons, gateways and cloud management software for creating solutions in applications including employee safety, smart buildings, healthcare and hospitality.

Click here for more information about HID Location Services for Workplace Safety.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, February 2021

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Stay Connected with HID Global

Visit our Media Center, read our Industry Blog, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About HID Global

HID Global powers the trusted identities of the world’s people, places and things. We make it possible for people to transact safely, work productively and travel freely. Our trusted identity solutions give people convenient access to physical and digital places and connect things that can be identified, verified and tracked digitally. Millions of people around the world use HID products and services to navigate their everyday lives, and billions of things are connected through HID technology. We work with governments, educational institutions, hospitals, financial institutions, industrial businesses and some of the most innovative companies on the planet.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, HID Global has over 4,000 employees worldwide and operates international offices that support more than 100 countries. HID Global is an ASSA ABLOY Group brand. For more information, visit www.hidglobal.com.

© 2021 HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB. All rights reserved. HID, HID Global, the HID Blue Brick logo and the Chain Design are trademarks or registered trademarks of HID Global, ASSA ABLOY AB, or its affiliates(s) in the US and other countries and may not be used without permission. All other trademarks, service marks, and product or service names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

HID Global

Leah Washington



lwashington@hidglobal.com