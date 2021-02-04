GML and DMP Partner to Showcase Virtual AI Sports Coach at docomo Open House

PARIS & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency computing, and Digital Media Professionals (DMP), a leading developer of Edge AI solutions, today announced the companies’ partnership to showcase a novel virtual AI Sports Coaching Application at the docomo Open House 2021 to be held online from February 4 to 7.

The partnership combines the companies’ expertise and technology in Edge AI systems and applications. Through the agreement, DMP and GML will develop event-based edge processing solutions to deliver exciting experiences that meet the demand of ultra-fast response applications at low power. As an example, at the upcoming docomo Open House, the companies will showcase a virtual AI sports coach that helps golf enthusiasts to improve their swing using Pose estimation.

Pose estimation analysis of humans can track every small movement and do a biomechanical study in real-time. Leveraging GML’s GrAI VIP Vision Inference Processor and DMP’s edge AI processing algorithms, a new class of virtual assistants becomes possible that react in real-time and enable pose-based applications in sports analysis, assisted living, industrial automation, surveillance, and more.

“Our GrAI VIP Vision Inference Processor will leverage latency and performance leadership to revolutionize virtual assistants across the edge,” said Ingolf Held, CEO of GrAI Matter Labs. “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with DMP and look forward to jointly bring novel experiences to platforms from smartphones to smarter robotics in the coming years.”

“Combining DMP’s Edge AI solution with the GrAI VIP Vision Inference Processor will dramatically improve the cost and power in the Edge AI space,” said Tatsuo Yamamoto, Chairman & CEO of DMP. “The AI Sports Coaching Application is a perfect example of exploiting sparsity (spatial and temporal) in the input data to reduce the compute at the edge and provide fast inferences at low power.”

About docomo Open House 2021

docomo Open House 2021 will be held online from Thursday, February 4, 2021 10:00 to Sunday, February 7, 2021. In this event, we will introduce more than 200 various initiatives that utilize advanced technologies such as 6G and xR in addition to the latest technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT, toward a new society of New Normal. For more information, please visit https://docomo-openhouse-2021.jp/en/pre

About GrAI Matter Labs

GML’s mission is to bring the fastest Edge AI per Watt for sensor analytics and machine learning to every device on the Edge. GrAI Matter Labs has offices in Paris / France, Eindhoven / The Netherlands, and San Jose / Silicon Valley. It is led by a team of visionary and seasoned engineers and is backed by leading investors, including iBionext, 360 Capital Partners, 3T Finance, and Celeste Management. For more information, please visit www.graimatterlabs.ai.

About Digital Media Professionals Inc. (DMP)

DMP is an R&D-type fabless semiconductor vendor that originally focused on licensing business of hardware IPs and software IPs based on proprietary 2D/3D graphics technology for embedded devices, as well as graphics LSI business that incorporates these IPs. In recent years, in order to become the world’s leading “AI Computing Company”, DMP provides solutions through a broad portfolio including AI processor IPs, hardware / software products and services, and AI ecosystem established by its own.

