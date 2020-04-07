GlobalLogic Acquires Meelogic Consulting AG, a European Healthcare and Automotive-Focused Software Engineering Services Firm

Company Adds Deep and Broad Cross-Industry Expertise as It Executes on European Expansion Strategy

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GlobalLogic—GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in Digital Product Engineering, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Meelogic Consulting AG, a Germany-based software engineering services firm with deep expertise in Healthcare, Automotive, and other key industries undergoing significant digital transformation. This acquisition is part of GlobalLogic’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its position in high-growth verticals by expanding design, architecture, and software engineering capabilities. Additionally, with its exceptional reputation in the DACH (Austria, Germany, Switzerland) region, Meelogic follows GlobalLogic’s other recent acquisitions in bolstering the overall delivery footprint in strategic European geographies.

Meelogic was founded in 2011 by seasoned engineering visionaries who sought to establish a firm that would maintain a culture of innovation and agility while delivering top quality, enterprise-class software products for large, blue-chip clients. This disciplined focus has enabled the company to expand to five locations, with headquarters in Berlin; other German offices in Cologne and Stuttgart; and engineering centers in Szczecin and Bydgoszcz, Poland. Further, the firm’s work has garnered both customer accolades and a prominent role in grassroots industry forums on emerging technologies, such as Blockchain and IoT.

“We’ve been particularly selective when considering potential acquisitions to realize our vision for strategic expansion,” said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. “We look for cultural fit, geographic alignment, and deep software engineering skills and technical competency. We seek businesses that demonstrate a keen eye for creative problem-solving as well as an unshakable commitment to delivering above and beyond customer expectations. Meelogic possesses all of these attributes. They have built an incredible company with a roster of talented engineers who are focused on important and burgeoning technologies and exemplify the ingenuity and drive for success. We’re delighted to have the Meelogic team on board as our new colleagues.”

“Through smart growth strategies and a relentless focus on creating value for our customers, we’ve been able to become integral, trusted partners in their most important initiatives,” said Ayana Alemu, CEO, Meelogic. “This is an incredible opportunity for us to offer our clients a broader set of capabilities and access to greater scale. We’re thrilled to be joining forces with GlobalLogic to take our combined organization to a new level of innovation and growth.”

Meelogic’s customer experience includes projects in various markets that align directly with GlobalLogic’s business focus, especially in automotive, healthcare and medical technology, digital media, information technology, and telecommunications. The company’s customer relationships are comprised of top global brands. This is GlobalLogic’s second European acquisition in six months, reflecting the strategic importance of this region.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise—we help our clients imagine what’s possible and accelerate their transition into tomorrow’s digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

About MEELOGIC

Meelogic Consulting AG develops IT solutions for a mobile and interconnected world based on an in-depth understanding of technologies and markets in the digital age. The company was founded in 2011 in Berlin with additional locations in Szczecin (Poland), Cologne, Stuttgart and Bydgoszcz (Poland). Meelogic is now working with international teams for well-known customers in their respective industries comprising automotive, medical technology, media, transport, energy, telecommunications, information technology, logistics and e-commerce.

