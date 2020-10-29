Global Video Game Market Analysis 2020: Five Year Forecasts by Platform, Region and Distribution Method – ResearchAndMarkets.com
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Worldwide Video Game Market Forecasts report provides an overview of how the global market breaks down by platform and region with a focus on console, PC and Mobile platforms (dedicated portable, smartphone, and tablet).
This is part of the Worldwide Forecasting service which is updated on a regular basis.
- Five-year forecasts are broken down by platform, region and distribution method (retail, online)
- Complete forecasts for the individual major console game systems
- Includes separate forecasts for PlayStation 4 Pro, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Xbox One X
- Forecasts are broken down by major hardware platforms including iOS, Android, Sony PlayStation systems, Microsoft Xbox systems and Nintendo portable and dedicated console systems (including Switch)
- Forecasts for upcoming systems from Microsoft and Sony (Project Scarlett and PlayStation 5)
- 95 pages, 63 charts and accompanying data tables
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Summary of Total Worldwide Sales Market Forecasts: 2011-2023
- Total Worldwide Game Market
- Packaged Market and Digital Market: 2011-2023
- Summary of Market Forecasts by Segment
- Summary of PC Market Forecasts: 2011-2023
- Summary of Mobile Market Forecasts: 2011-2023
- Summary of Console Market Forecasts: 2011-2023
2. Mobile Game Market Forecasts
3. PC Game Market
4. Console System Overview
- Microsoft Game Systems
- Nintendo Game Systems
- Sony Game Systems
- Worldwide Generation 6 Game System Market Forecasts
- Worldwide Generation 7 Game System Market Forecasts
- Worldwide Generation 8 Game System Market Forecasts
Companies Mentioned
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Nintendo
- Sony
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bkkmvw
