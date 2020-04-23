Global Telecom Named IoT Emerging Company of the Year in 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Awards

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InternetOfThings—Global Telecom, the only U.S. manufacturer of modules for Internet of Things (IoT) devices, has been honored as the IoT Emerging Company of the Year for the Consumer Market in the 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards.

The 2020 Compass Intelligence Tech Awards were voted on by 40+ industry-leading press, editors, journalists, thought leaders, and analysts. A total of 45 awardees were recognized in mobile, IoT, and emerging technology.

“We at Global Telecom are so proud to be recognized as the IoT Emerging Company of the Year by the industry experts at Compass Intelligence,” said Ahmad Malkawi, CEO and founder of Global Telecom. “Modules are the foundational component in the devices that will change our world for the better in the new Internet of Things. The Global Telecom team is dedicated to enabling innovation at a time when connected devices offer so much hope for advancing the accessibility of healthcare, essential consumer products, and education around the globe.”

Global Telecom has a long history of working to meet and exceed industry standards. The company’s modules undergo rigorous testing and validation under the certification standards of the Federal Communications Commission, Global Certification Forum, PTCRB and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). The company’s line of modules includes Cat NB1, LTE Cat M, LTE Cat 1 and LTE Cat 12/15 – and in the spring of 2020, the company’s first 5G module.

“It is an honor to recognize Global Telecom in this year’s awards as they demonstrate excellence in IoT,” states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO of Compass Intelligence. “I am excited to watch them grow and provide innovative IoT solutions across multiple sectors in this very competitive market.”

