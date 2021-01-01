Global Communications Group (GCG) Accelerates Digital Transformation Journey with AppSmart

GCG Becomes the Latest Technology Advisor to Fuel Growth Through AppSmart

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppSmart®, the leading source to find, buy, and manage all business technology services, today announced that Global Communications Group, Inc. (GCG), a leading technology consulting firm, has selected AppSmart as an exclusive commercial partner to fuel growth through digital transformation.

Founded in 2002 in Denver, Colorado, GCG is a solution-based, technology consulting firm delivering best-of-breed technologies including cloud, data center, network, systems integration, App Dev, IoT, ERP and more to businesses worldwide over the past 19 years.

GCG is the latest business to solidify with AppSmart an exclusive commercial partnership under its innovative AppSmart Invest product. GCG selected the AppSmart platform to provide GCG technology advisors and their customers a significant competitive advantage that few alternatives can match.

“Businesses today face unprecedented challenges and they seek to leverage the vision, experience and capabilities of trusted technology experts to help them thrive in a digital world. AppSmart and their technology advisors are leading the charge for businesses to successfully navigate and adopt digital transformation,” said Joel St. Germain, CEO of GCG. “With AppSmart, GCG furthers its mission of delivering the best experience, the most advanced technology and the most complete catalog of technology solutions to its customers and technology advisors. I couldn’t be more excited to continue leading GCG through continued explosive growth in the industry.”

“Joel and the GCG team have built a remarkable technology business with an unrivaled commitment to advisor and customer experience,” said Renee Bergeron, Senior Vice President and General Manager at AppSmart. “We are honored that GCG chose AppSmart and thrilled to work closely with Joel and his team to provide businesses smart access to find, buy and manage all business technology services.”

To learn more, visit appsmart.com/invest and www.gcgcom.com.

About AppSmart:

AppSmart is the #1 marketplace in the world to find, buy and manage all business technology services including connectivity, wireless/mobility, software, infrastructure, energy, managed services, and devices. Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in all sectors, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, banking, education and more, trust AppSmart and our network of Technology Advisors to help them make smarter technology decisions. AppSmart sells services exclusively through our vast network of vendor-agnostic AppSmart Technology Advisors.

About GCG:

Global Communications Group, Inc. (GCG) is a solution-based, IT consulting firm and technology service distributor that delivers best-of-breed solutions including cloud, connectivity, communications, enterprise applications and cybersecurity. Specifically, GCG Technology Consultants advise their clients on how they can leverage technology to solve business challenges and create competitive advantages. GCG is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado and has business and enterprise clients spanning the globe.

©2021 AppSmart, Inc. AppSmart is a registered trademark of AppSmart, Inc.’s affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s).

