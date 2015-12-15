Frost & Sullivan Recognizes KORE with Industry Award for Recent Growth and Innovation in IoT Managed Services

Award Marks Sixth Recognition for KORE in 12 Months, Cements Status as Leader in IoT Managed Services Enablement

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–KORE, the independent global IoT leader, today announced it was selected as the winner of the 2020 Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the IoT Managed Services industry from Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes companies at the forefront of innovation and growth, and the evaluation criteria are focused on strategy innovation and customer impact.

“With millions of IoT kits deployed and managed in 2020, KORE emerges as a leader of IoT managed services globally,” said Deepali Sathe, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “KORE’s understanding of industry developments and emerging trends allow it to develop relevant products and solutions and provide managed services that businesses need to ensure the success of their IoT initiatives.”

As a leading IoT enabler, KORE has a presence across 190 countries and more than 6,500 active customers. It manages more than 12 million devices on behalf of its clients. In the face of a global pandemic, 2020 was a year of impressive growth for KORE, with the company leading the adoption of the next generation of connectivity; KORE is expected to report shipments of more than one million eSIMs.

“Our growth is a testament to the need for IoT enablement and expert guidance to ensure businesses don’t get left behind in the digital transformation,” said Romil Bahl, President and CEO of KORE. “Today’s businesses need technology-agnostic network access and managed services worldwide, which is why we offer global, future-proof IoT solutions that go well beyond traditional connectivity offerings.”

The Frost & Sullivan award marks the 6th recognition for KORE in the past 12 months, cementing its position as a leader in IoT managed services. This status has been acknowledged by industry trade associations such as the IoT M2M Council (IMC), the largest trade association dedicated to the global IoT sector.

The Board of Governors of the IMC recently elected Bahl as their new vice-chairman. The organization is comprised of 25,000 enterprise users, product makers, and app developers. Its board includes representatives from Microsoft, HPE, Quectel, and Tata Communications, among many other technology solutions providers.

“I’m honored to welcome my esteemed colleagues in the industry,” said Keith Kreisher, Executive Director of the IMC. “Romil’s strong leadership at KORE and deep IoT knowledge and experience will serve IMC well as we work together to advance the organization’s impact in the industry.”

Bahl’s IoT expertise, experience, and leadership is also recognized by partner organizations, such as Kigen. He will join Ben Rossi, author of Kigen’s recent article featured in The Times, and Vincent Korstanje, CEO of Kigen, for the upcoming webinar “Solving the Trust Conundrum: The Key to Achieving the Promise of Trillions of IoT Devices.” The speakers will discuss how the industry is working together to de-risk the growing investment businesses are placing in IoT.

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering transformative business performance. KORE empowers organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. KORE has deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility to accelerate and materially impact customers’ business outcomes.

