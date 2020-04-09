Famous Japari Park KEMONO FRIENDS Join Mabinogi For Epic Crossover Event on April 16

This Crossover Delivers New Character Missions, Region Quests, Rewards and More!

Mabinogi, the free-to-play, massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), today announced an all-new friendship with KEMONO FRIENDS in a month-long crossover event from April 16 through May 14. The crossover offers all-new missions, skills, quests, and themed rewards.





Lost in an unfamiliar setting, the KEMONO FRIENDS find themselves far from Japari Park. To return home, the Friends will have to reunite and complete various quests around Erinn with the help of Milletians led by Japari Park’s guide, Lucky Beast.

The KEMONO FRIENDS X Mabinogi crossover event delivers a variety of events and themed-rewards. Starting April 16, players can enjoy exciting events including:

Erinn Region Quests: Players are encouraged to explore the various regions of Erinn in search of the KEMONO FRIENDS to receive special rewards, skills and equipment.

Players are encouraged to explore the various regions of Erinn in search of the KEMONO FRIENDS to receive special rewards, skills and equipment. KEMONO FRIENDS Defense Missions: Players must take on waves of Celliens and clear defense missions to receive currency, which can be used to purchase items at Caravan Friend Joe’s Shop.

Players must take on waves of Celliens and clear defense missions to receive currency, which can be used to purchase items at Caravan Friend Joe’s Shop. Mini-Game Event: Players can participate in a mini-game event to earn various rewards to aid in gameplay, or earn currency to purchase KEMONO FRIENDS themed-items.

About KEMONO FRIENDS

KEMONO FRIENDS is an adventure about anthropomorphic animals known as “Friends”, who live out their everyday lives in Japari Park, a gigantic zoo.

KEMONO FRIENDS has been developed for a wide range of media, including video games, comics, anime, and theater. There have also been collaborations with zoos and aquariums.

About Mabinogi http://mabinogi.nexon.net

Released in 2008, Mabinogi is an immersive free-to-play MMORPG world where mystical adventures await. Create anime-inspired heroes with thousands of customization options, such as hairstyles, facial features and outfits. Select from dozens of talents ranging from professional gunslingers and archers to musicians, tailors and cooks. Players can enjoy the game on their own terms, taking the perilous path of an adventurer or build a thriving business using unique trade skills.

About Nexon America Inc. http://www.nexon.net/corporate/about-nexon/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. (“Nexon”) and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

