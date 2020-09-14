Experience Management Leader Medallia Acquires Behavioral Consumer Intelligence & Benchmarking Leader, Sense360

Adds real-time consumer intelligence signals and competitive benchmarks to Medallia platform to drive deep customer understanding and action

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management today announced it has acquired Sense360, the next generation consumer insights platform. Sense360 provides always-on, consumer and competitive intelligence from buyer and non-buyer segments and answers pressing questions such as what is driving traffic, what are the growth opportunities in a specific market and which competitors are gaining share and why.

Many industries are looking for ways to know and understand their customers, but lack direct consumer insights. By combining 5 billion consumer signals from business visits, transactions and feedback, Sense360 delivers comprehensive, real-time intelligence and industry-relevant benchmarks to help brands understand where, how, and why buyers and non-buyers spend their time and money.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Medallia as the combination of our extensive consumer intelligence paired with the leading customer experience platform and signals breadth is a game changer,” said Eli Portnoy Founder and CEO of Sense360. “Bringing our solutions together will create the comprehensive real-time insights that are acutely needed to make strategic decisions on how to grow the business at this moment.”

Sense360 is used by many of the top 50 restaurant chains in the world, and the largest convenience stores, retailers, and CPG brands. Carl’s Jr., Del Taco, Hershey’s, Inspire Brands, Jack In The Box, Whataburger amongst others all rely on Sense360 to get a complete view of their customer so they can make fast, revenue generating growth decisions.

“We are witnessing rapid and permanent changes in consumer habits and behavior, and companies need real-time understanding of why consumers choose them and why they don’t. The combination of Medallia and Sense360 creates a powerhouse of rich live-time customer intelligence signals not available anywhere else,” said Elizabeth Carducci, senior vice president of vertical market solutions for Medallia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Medallia acquired Sense360 for approximately $44 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments as set forth in the merger agreement.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

© 2020 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia®, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sense360

Sense360 is the leading next-generation consumer insights company, helping the largest restaurant and retail chains use data to make consistently great decisions. Sense360 relies on 5 billion consumer signals from a combination of business visits, transactions and feedback to deliver comprehensive, real-time intelligence and industry-relevant benchmarks. This data powers a suite of solutions that help companies understand and quickly act on key opportunities.

For more information, visit Sense360.com.



