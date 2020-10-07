Experience All New PvP Action in V4 Halidom Rush on October 7

Cross-Platform MMORPG Adds New PvP Mode, Class Skills and Improvements

Players can join Halidom Rush as a dimensional rift opens weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 8:00 p.m. – 8:59 p.m. PT. Five different Halidoms will be available, one for each server, which can be located at the Lunatra field Ruinous Volcano.

Set up in classic capture the flag style, the goal in Halidom Rush is to bring the halidom to the flag shown on the map. In this mode, players receive a special buff to help in their mission, but cannot use mounts or fast travel to camps. All players on a winning server gain the Hero’s Benediction buff, which increases earned loot and EXP, accuracy, and additional boss level damage.

Additional updates include:

Lunatra renewal with several regions merged and Arrogant Plains added

New class skills, improved skills and passives added for all classes

New gear slots and new potential category

Region boss combat is also adjusted with an HP increase for some region bosses and relaxed minimum contribution required for the region boss participation reward.

