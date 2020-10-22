Everspin to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on November 5

3 days ago

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Kevin Conley, President and CEO, and Daniel Berenbaum, CFO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at investor.everspin.com.

For analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference and ask a question are invited to dial into the call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: 1-844-889-7788

International Call Number: +1-661-378-9932

Pass code: 1460575

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through November 12, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 1460575. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Company Contact:
Daniel Berenbaum, CFO

T: 480-347-1099

E: daniel.berenbaum@everspin.com

