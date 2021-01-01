Esri Releases New Book on Applying GIS to Resiliency Planning

How Geography Can Bring Insight to Communities Facing a Turbulent World

How do communities deal with unexpected situations on the scale of a global pandemic, for example? How much of the response is planned in advance? How well does that plan protect those most vulnerable and spread resources equitably?

In their book, Resilient Communities across Geographies, authors Sheila and Steven Steinberg examine the theory and application of different communities’ abilities to respond to and recover from unexpected, disruptive situations. Examples vary from ecosystem resilience to climate adaptation to urban and cultural resilience.

Although there are many different forms of resilience, they all share some characteristic patterns. These patterns can be revealed and better understood by geographic information system (GIS) technology. The application of GIS yields actionable information culminating in a resilience plan.

In this book for academics and practitioners, readers will be able to discern patterns of theoretical frameworks, analytical methods, and GIS applications that will undoubtedly be relevant to their own fields of interest.

Resilient Communities across Geographies is available in print (ISBN: 9781589484818, 320 pages, US$49.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589484825, US$49.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

