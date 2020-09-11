Esri Releases Guide about Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro

New Book Takes Readers beyond the Basics to Improve Their Skill Sets

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of a new book, Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro. Most GIS jobs today require at least some experience in programming, and Python is often at the top of the list of languages. Moreover, there is increasing interest in developing Python tools to share with others, using third-party packages created by the open-source geospatial community, and applying Python to new areas such as Web GIS.

The natural next step for those who have the skills developed in the foundational book, Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro (2020, Esri Press), Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro guides readers in growing such skills and workflows as

Creating script tools and Python toolboxes.

Sharing tools with others.

Managing packages using conda.

Using third-party packages other than ArcPy.

Migrating scripts and tools from ArcGIS Desktop 10.x to ArcGIS Pro.

Using the ArcGIS API for Python and Jupyter Notebook.

Helpful points to remember, key terms, and review questions are also included at the end of each chapter to reinforce learning. Exercises and data made available online reinforce concepts taught in the chapters.

Advanced Python Scripting for ArcGIS Pro is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486188, 290 pages, US$69.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589486195, US$69.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

