Esri Publishes Book about Web GIS Featuring Latest Advances in ArcGIS Platform

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of a new book by popular geographic information system (GIS) technology author Pinde Fu, Getting to Know Web GIS, Fourth Edition. As a promising field very useful to e‑government, e‑business, e‑science, and daily life, there is a strong and increasing demand for Web GIS professionals. This fourth edition of Getting to Know Web GIS will help readers begin or continue their journey to learn about, understand, and apply Web GIS.

The book is designed with three principles in mind:

Easy to apply: Users do not have to be developers to build web apps. This book facilitates immediate productivity and teaches how to build engaging web apps without requiring a single line of programming. Even the JavaScript programming chapter is relatively easy to follow, teaching readers how to adapt sample code.

Current: Web GIS technologies advance rapidly. This book teaches state-of-the-art technical skills needed for building applications and managing projects.

Holistic: Unlike books that focus on individual products, this book teaches Web GIS technologies as a holistic platform, from the server side to the browser, mobile, and desktop client sides.

“There is the growing recognition and acceptance that GIS has evolved into essential IT across every form of human endeavor,” said Clint Brown, Esri director of software products. “GIS is at the center of major progress being made in solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. And many people have realized that geospatial systems and expertise are essential for our planet’s future.”

This book is the result of the author’s extensive working experience at Esri, as well as his teaching experience at Harvard Extension School; University of Redlands; Henan University; University of California, Riverside; and University of Texas at Dallas.

The book includes an ArcGIS Online trial account, sample tutorial data, and PowerPoint teaching slides.

Getting to Know Web GIS, Fourth Edition, is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485921, 490 pages, US$94.99) and as an e‑book (ISBN: 9781589485938, US$94.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

