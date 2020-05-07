Esri Provides Free COVID-19 Resources to Nonprofits

Global Communities Can Access Advanced Mapping Technology during Pandemic

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, announced it will provide a COVID-19 Response Package for free to all nonprofit organizations responding to the pandemic. This package includes data, templates, and solutions that are accessible through Esri’s Disaster Response Program (DRP).

“Esri enables us to identify vulnerable communities, whether they currently have unmet needs or appear to have a thin cushion with which to absorb a crisis,” said Raj Kamachee Team Rubicon CTO and CIO. “Thanks to this wealth of location-based data, we have responded not only reactively, but have also been able to reach out proactively to these vulnerable communities, establishing a relationship during ‘blue skies’ so they have someone to call when disaster strikes.”

By mapping data with capabilities such as spatial analysis, Esri’s software allows organizations to track where COVID-19 cases are spreading, and through predictive modeling determine where additional capacity will be needed. Using data visualization in maps and dashboards, nonprofits can see affected populations, share information with stakeholders virtually, and measure the impact of their response efforts.

“It’s never been more critical to ensure that nonprofits have the solutions that will enable them to target and serve vulnerable populations, understand disease spread, gauge their effectiveness, and engage their communities,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “Our company was founded as a nonprofit, and so we share a deep commitment to the goals and mission that these organizations pursue.”

Esri’s announcement that it will provide the free COVID-19 Response Package to nonprofits comes in addition to a long history of providing dedicated support to nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits across the globe leverage Esri software, and the company has supported over 10,000 such organizations to advance their missions with geospatial data and tools through the Esri Nonprofit Program, which was launched in 2010. Through this program, Esri provides nonprofits with sustained, low-cost access to Esri technology that can be used to support all of their organizational needs.

Nonprofits that benefit from the COVID-19 Response Package can continue and expand their work with Esri technology beyond this time of crisis by applying to the Esri Nonprofit Program at www.esri.com/nonprofit.

