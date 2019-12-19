Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) to Display GaN-Enabled Consumer Applications, Including Autonomous Cars, Wireless Power, Drones, Robotics, and High-End Audio Systems, at 2020 CES

Within the EPC hospitality suite at the Venetian hotel, world-changing innovations and gallium nitride (GaN) will go hand in hand. A variety of demonstrations will showcase GaN’s higher efficiency, smaller size, and lower cost solutions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CES2020—Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) announced that it will be demonstrating the power of eGaN® technology to enhance game-changing consumer applications, including self-driving cars, robots, drones, wireless power, world-class audio and cutting-edge automotive solutions, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, January 7th through the 10th.

At CES 2020, visit EPC in their Demonstration & Hospitality Suite in the Venetian hotel to see, learn and discuss with the GaN experts how this technology is driving world-changing innovation.

Wireless Power

In the home: EPC will have multiple wirelessly powered surfaces on display to demonstrate the myriad of consumer uses in the home for systems with enough power to simultaneously power a computer, power a lamp, power an alarm clock, communicate via a digital assistant, charge a cell phone and charge a wearable – all without running a single power cord to any of the devices.

Powering 5G: The extreme interconnectivity of 5G communications will enable the Internet of Things (IoT) to grow more rapidly and push hundreds of thousands of IoT connections and millions of sensors out into the world. For these devices to scale with 5G, they will need dependable, safe, automatic power: wireless power. Demonstrations of wireless power for 5G applications through glass windows and walls will be on display.

Robotics: Misty, a wirelessly powered robotic digital assistant, will be on display to greet visitors in the EPC suite. This robot can monitor its own charge levels, estimate time needed to navigate back to the docking station, and manage recharging efficiently.

Lidar

Also shown in the suite will be multiple eGaN FET-based lidar systems. Lidar technology has emerged as the leading technology to act as the “eyes” for self-driving cars, and is increasingly finding new applications in other time-of-flight systems for warehouse automation, augmented reality, drones, and even vacuum cleaners! GaN enables these systems to see farther, see faster, see better.

Class-D Audio

Stop by the EPC suite to hear the latest in class-D audio amplifier technology using GaN to enable the highest fidelity sound. Systems for the very high-end prosumer and down to the consumer-level digital assistant enabled speakers will be playing in the suite.

Attendees to CES interested in meeting with EPC applications experts and senior management during the event can attend specially scheduled sessions within the EPC customer suite by sending a request to http://epc-co.com/epc/Contact/RequestMeeting.aspx.

