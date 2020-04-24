EA SPORTS & ESPN Announce the Return of Madden NFL Competitive Programming in Lead up to the Live Madden Bowl Finals

ESPN2 to air “ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL,” Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier and Madden NFL 20 Bowl semi-finals & finals

ESPN2 to air 5 consecutive hours of competitive Madden NFL 20 this Sunday, April 26

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and ESPN announced new Madden NFL 20 Championship Series (MCS) programming set to deliver more competitive action and entertainment straight to the homes of sports fans and gamers following the excitement of the live 2020 NFL Draft. To kick off the programming, ESPN2 will air the first two episodes of the “ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL,” bookended by the final match of the ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament and the live Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier – bringing ESPN2’s Madden NFL airtime to a total of five consecutive hours this Sunday, April 26. All programming will be available for replay immediately after the ESPN2 airing within the ESPN App.

“At a time where live sports are paused, esports has stepped up as an incredible source of entertainment, inspiration and joy for fans across the world,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. “Through this exciting programming with ESPN, we can invite the broader sports community to be a part of the unique and authentic Madden esports competition, keeping gamers and traditional sports fans alike connected, while staying safe at home.”

The programs coming to ESPN will bring viewers closer to the Madden NFL Championship Series and deliver exciting competition, providing new sports content to fans after the 2020 NFL Draft concludes. The “ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL” episodes highlight the field of competitors heading into the Madden NFL 20 Bowl, with exclusive features and interviews with Madden competitive stars, while the live telecast of the Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier will showcase the intensity of players as they put in last efforts to earn the final two spots at the Madden NFL 20 Bowl. All roads come to a head with the live telecast of the final major event of the season, the Madden NFL 20 Bowl.

Bringing new competitive action to fans is a part of EA’s “Stay Home. Play Together.” initiatives, which help the global community find more ways to connect through play, during a time where we need to be physically apart. The telecasts are also part of ESPN’s commitment to bringing the sports community together during this unprecedented time through its #oneteam initiative.

Madden NFL 20 Championship Series Schedule

Saturday, April 25 2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (EA SPORTS Twitch, YouTube & ESPN app)

Sunday, April 26 12 p.m. ET: Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament Championship (ESPN2) 1 p.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 1 (ESPN2) 1:30 p.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 2 (ESPN2) 2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Last Chance Qualifier (ESPN2)

Saturday, May 2 11 a.m. ET: ROAD TO THE MADDEN BOWL, Episode 3 (ESPN2)

Wednesday, May 6 – Saturday, May 9: 5 p.m. ET – 10 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Group Play (EA SPORTS Twitch, YouTube & ESPN app)

Thursday, May 14 5 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Wild Card Play (EA SPORTS Twitch, YouTube & ESPN app)

Friday, May 15: 5 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Quarterfinals (EA SPORTS Twitch, YouTube & ESPN app)

Saturday, May 16: 5 p.m. ET – 9 p.m. ET: LIVE Madden NFL 20 Bowl Semi-finals & Finals (ESPN2 & EA SPORTS Twitch and YouTube)



The ESPN Madden NFL 20 Celebrity Tournament features celebrities, athletes and musicians competing in Madden NFL 20 for bragging rights and a donation made in the winner’s name to Feeding America to assist with COVID-19 relief. Celebrity matches are already underway and can be watched on ESPN digital and social platforms each day this week at 12 p.m. ET.

The Madden NFL 20 Bowl, which closes out the Madden Championship Season, features the top 16 Madden NFL players in the world competing from home, #StayHomePlayTogether, for a $220,000 prize pool. Qualified competitors include Madden NFL Club Champions from the Cardinals, Packers, Jaguars, Eagles, Texans, Colts, Falcons and Browns along with this year’s belt winners, Serious Moe and Noah. Two additional competitors will advance from this weekend’s Last Chance Qualifier to round out the competitor field.

To stay up-to-date on all things Madden NFL 20 Championship Series follow the @MaddenLeagueOps on Twitter and for more information visit the Madden NFL 20 Championship Series home page. To learn more about EA’s “Stay Home. Play Together.” initiatives, you can check out https://www.ea.com/en-ca/stay-and-play for upcoming activities and livestreams.

