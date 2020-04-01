E-Sports on the Rise as Traditional Sports Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified E-Sports as one of the industries seeing a surge in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

More and more people are turning to competitive gaming to fill the void left by traditional sports. E-Sports competitions usually feature popular franchises such as League of Legends, Overwatch and Dota among others. However, traditional sports bodies are taking advantage of the new opportunity to engage with fans.

Recently, Formula One launched the Virtual Grand Prix series which will see current F1 drivers competing alongside celebrities and gamers on the official F1 2019 video game. An 128-team FIFA 20 tournament the “Ultimate Quaren-Team Cup” has also been announced which will see teams like AS Roma, Benfica and West Ham compete on the virtual pitch.

E-Sports is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

