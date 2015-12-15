Disney Announces Digital Summit Inspired by Minnie Mouse in Celebration of National Polka Dot Day

#CCPolkaDotSummit #PositivelyMinnie #MinnieStyle

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of National Polka Dot Day today, the annual fan holiday honoring Minnie Mouse, Disney and Create & Cultivate, the modern media company for working womxn, by working womxn, led by Founder + CEO Jaclyn Johnson, have teamed up to announce Positively Minnie: The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 – The Digital Edition. Led by talent who encompass her bold, fashionable, fun and classic attitude and style, the global, virtual summit will go live Saturday, February 13, at 9am PST.

For the second year in a row, and with a full digital refresh, The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 will engage audiences around the world and showcase what it means to be ‘Positively Minnie’ through fun, powerful and uplifting programming that will leave participants feeling inspired. Free to the public, fans will be able to partake in Minnie-inspired workshops and styling sessions, listen to a keynote conversation with participating talent, shop the latest Minnie merch and much more. Participating talent to be announced at a later date.

“Minnie Mouse is a true global icon who has influenced both the fashion and lifestyle spaces since her debut in 1928,” said Stephanie Young, President of Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “Her timelessness has allowed her to transcend generations and inspire joy and self-confidence in fans of all ages. She is the perfect inspiration for Create & Cultivate as they aim to inspire the next generation of creators, innovators, and trendsetters.”

Admission to The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 is free. In order to attend, registration is required via the Create & Cultivate website, http://createcultivate.com/polka-dot-summit, beginning today, January 22, and closing on February 12. Registrations are non-transferable and limited to one per attendee. The Polka Dot Summit 2.0 is limited to individuals ages 18 or older. For more information on The Polka Dot Summit 2.0, click here and be sure to follow @minniestyle, #CCPolkaDotSummit, #PositivelyMinnie, and #MinnieStyle on Instagram.

“We are so excited to work with Disney again and reinvent The Polka Dot Summit into a fully digital experience,” said Create & Cultivate CEO and Founder Jaclyn Johnson. “Minnie Mouse is the ultimate lifestyle muse. For generations she has inspired fans to be bold, embrace their individuality and to have fun. Through this year’s The Polka Dot Summit 2.0, we hope to bring Minnie’s loveable characteristics to life and inspire fans from around the world to live their life to the fullest.”

New Products and Promotions

To continue the National Polka Dot Day celebrations, exciting collaborations and collections with Kate Spade New York, Eggie, Loungefly, The Happy Planner, Corkcicle, Tommy Bahama, BaubleBar, and Torrid are available at retailers nationwide. Additional collections from Levi’s, Havaianas, Adidas, Pandora Jewelry, H&M and much more are available globally for fans of all ages to shop and enjoy.

Additionally, Disney Publishing titles including, Art of Coloring: Mickey & Minnie, are available to shop at retailers nationwide along with free digital coloring page downloads via the Create & Cultivate website.

Following the global launch of Disney nuiMOs plush earlier this month, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly also styled a polka-dot inspired look for the new Minnie Mouse Disney nuiMOs plush in honor of National Polka Dot Day. Fans can shop from the new fashion-forward collection, including accessories used from Maeve’s look on shopDisney.com.

For assets and information on the Minnie Mouse product, click here.

About Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing

Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing (CPGP) brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s brands and franchises—including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more—into the daily lives of families and fans around the world through products and experiences across more than 100 retail categories from toys and t-shirts to apps, books, video games, and more. A division of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, CPGP’s global operations include: the world’s largest licensing business, one of the biggest children’s publishing brands, a leading licensor of interactive games across platforms, Disney store locations globally, and the shopDisney e-commerce platform.

About Create & Cultivate

Create & Cultivate is a modern media company for working womxn, by working womxn, led by Founder and CEO Jaclyn Johnson. Through its online platform and curated events – as well as a membership program – Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that support womxn across the globe in the workplace and beyond. As the leader in its space, Create & Cultivate is known for gathering the best in the business including CEOs, content creators, small business owners and celebrities.

