Disguise Announces New Global Rights for Kirby Costumes and Accessories

POWAY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc., today announced a new partnership with Warpstar to design, market, manufacture and distribute costumes and costume accessories for the Kirby franchise commencing in 2021. Warpstar is an IP management affiliate of Nintendo Co., Ltd. and HAL Laboratory, which was granted the rights to license Kirby IP on behalf of Nintendo and HAL Laboratory. Rights will include worldwide distribution with the exclusion of Japan.

Costumes and accessories will be created in the style of the original Kirby from the video games and television animated series. The Kirby IP is co-owned by Nintendo and HAL Laboratory, Inc. with HAL Laboratory, Inc working with Nintendo to create Kirby software. The game series includes 35 games and has sold approximately 74M units worldwide. Kirby is also one of the top 50 bestselling video game franchises of all time. The critically acclaimed animated series “Kirby: Right Back at Ya!” included 4 seasons and 100 episodes.

“The demand for gaming-themed products has exploded in recent years, and Disguise is the worldwide leader in licensed video game costumes,” said Tara Hefter, EVP and GM of Disguise, Inc. “The addition of Kirby is a natural fit for our portfolio, as Kirby is part of the Nintendo family and Disguise has been the costume partner of Nintendo since 2013. We are excited to expand our offering of Super Mario, Zelda and Animal Crossing characters with Kirby, and to bring this adorable pink character to life! The popularity and worldwide recognition of Kirby in pop culture merged with Disguise’s high-quality costumes will be sure to be a hit with fans globally.”

“We work with licensees in a highly collaborative capacity, not only managing quality but also exchanging ideas and creative solutions throughout the design and development process. Disguise has shown time and time again the innovative solutions they bring to the table and that quality is at the heart of what they do. We are excited to be working with them on these new Halloween styles for Kirby and bringing them to market in 2021.” – Warpstar merchandising team

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is the top design and manufacturer of licensed video game costumes in the world. Disguise’s new line of Kirby costumes and accessories will be available online, at major retailers and Halloween specialty stores Fall of 2021.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Kids Only!®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

©2020 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Kirby:

Kirby is the main character from the popular video game series first introduced in “Kirby’s Dream Land” developed by HAL Laboratory, Inc., and released on Nintendo Co., Ltd. Game Boy in 1992. Since then, Kirby played an active role in the series and appeared in various video game genres. In September 2020, in celebration of the series’ 35th title, “Kirby Fighters 2” launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

*Game Boy and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo Co., Ltd.

© Nintendo / HAL Laboratory, Inc.

About Warpstar, Inc.:

Warpstar is an IP management company for a video game series character, Kirby. Warpstar was jointly established by Nintendo Co. Ltd. and HAL Laboratory, Inc.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Whitney Hatfield



858-391-3639



PR@Disguise.com

HAL Laboratory/ Warpstar CONTACT:

outboundlicensing@warpstar.jp