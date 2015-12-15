Denodo Launches New Data Integration Solution in the Cloud With Denodo Standard

Leveraging the power of data virtualization, Denodo Standard speeds the time-to-data-and-insights with a quick-start data integration solution available on leading cloud marketplaces

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datafabric—Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced Denodo Standard, a new data integration solution available on leading cloud marketplaces. The new offering leverages Denodo’s modern data virtualization engine to deliver superior performance and productivity, enabling real-time analytics and data services without replicating the data into another repository. Denodo Standard lowers the barriers to begin data integration by allowing organizations to purchase it directly from their cloud marketplace of choice—AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Its cloud infrastructure automation and flexible by the hour pricing enables both enterprises as well as small and medium businesses to rapidly deploy it without a large commitment of time and resources.

Denodo Standard provides all the capabilities to quickly get data integration projects into production. Featuring an intuitive web user interface with a powerful no-code/low-code data design studio augmented by AI-powered suggestions and the option to choose from over 150 out-of-the-box connectors to various data sources, Denodo Standard delivers data quickly. The solution enables citizen integrators to connect to cloud data warehouses, data lakes, and SaaS applications, and combine the data from these disparate sources into a unified view for consumption by business users via dashboards and reports, or developers via APIs. Denodo’s modern data virtualization connects to data sources directly where the data resides, and provides an efficient way to make the integrated data securely available without the need to collect the data into an additional repository.

Key capabilities of Denodo Standard include:

High performance data virtualization engine to integrate and deliver data in real time.

Modern, unified Web UI with SSO (single sign on).

Integrated Apache-Zeppelin-based data science notebook.

Wizard-driven visual no-code/low-code design studio with auto-suggestions and autocomplete.

Zero-code creation of virtual models to expose data from any source to any consumer much faster.

No-code creation of data APIs: GraphQL, REST, OData with OAuth, SAML and Open API support.

Rich Cloud Connectivity including: Amazon Redshift, Azure Synapse Analytics, Databricks Delta, Google BigQuery, cloud data stores such as AWS S3, Azure Data Lake Storage, and Google Cloud Storage and SaaS apps like Salesforce, Marketo and Google Analytics.

For organizations that need additional data management features, such as the machine learning data catalog, they can seamlessly upgrade their solution to the Denodo Platform and expand their data integration layer into an advanced logical data fabric.

Forrester VP, Principal Analyst and author of The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Data Fabric, Q2 2020, Noel Yuhanna wrote, “Denodo’s data fabric solution integrates key data management components including data integration, data ingestion, data transformation, data governance and security to support new and emerging use cases including Customers 360, real-time and on-demand analytics, IoT analytics, and self-service analytics. In addition, Denodo’s AI and ML capabilities, and automation also continue to enhance across data fabric components.”

“The goal of Denodo Standard is to enable organizations of all sizes to unlock the value of their data assets faster, and with a lower cost and resource commitment. By leveraging cloud infrastructure automation, usage-based pricing, and free trials in the cloud marketplaces, we have lowered barriers to start using Denodo for data integration,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “We are excited to be able to bring the value of data virtualization to even more companies, especially small and medium-sized businesses, and we expect many of them to expand beyond their initial use quickly to the enterprise logical data fabric capabilities once they have realized the benefits and the rapid ROI Denodo provides.”

Denodo is the leader in data virtualization providing agile, high-performance data integration, data abstraction, and real-time data services across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sources at half the cost of traditional approaches. Denodo’s customers across every major industry have gained significant business agility and ROI by enabling faster and easier access to unified business information for agile BI, big data analytics, Web, cloud integration, single-view applications, and enterprise data services. Denodo is well-funded, profitable, and privately held. For more information, visit http://www.denodo.com or call +1 877 556 2531 / +44 (0) 20 7869 8053.

