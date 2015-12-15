Cygilant and SentinelOne Partnership Offers Businesses Automated Cybersecurity for the Endpoint and Cloud

Cybersecurity-as-a-Service Firm Offers Mid-Size Businesses Access to Leading Autonomous Cybersecurity Platform

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMB—Cygilant, provider of Cybersecurity-as-a-Service to mid-sized organizations, today announced its customers now have access to SentinelOne, the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. Offered as part of an agreement with Exclusive Networks, Cygilant has built a comprehensive portfolio of best-in-breed enterprise security technologies built to help mid-sized businesses protect themselves from sophisticated cyberattacks.

SentinelOne’s Singularity XDR platform seamlessly unifies endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR) – protecting businesses and employees working remotely. The platform uses patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. SentinelOne predicts and protects endpoints, IoT devices, servers, containers, and cloud workloads from malicious activities at any stage of the attack chain – from the successful exploit to the last payload operation – all at machine speed.

“We’re excited to launch our strategic partner program with SentinelOne, one of the most innovative cybersecurity companies in the world,” said Cygilant CEO Rob Scott. “We work closely with premier cybersecurity firms so we can offer our clients a unique blend of best-in-breed technologies that align with their people and processes to protect against all internal and external threats. We offer enterprise-grade protection for businesses that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford or manage it.”

Many businesses find themselves – and their budgets – stretched thin and are not investing in cybersecurity. A recent report found that 43% of small and mid-size business owners have no cybersecurity defense plan in place despite the average data breach costing organizations a minimum of $200,000. Cygilant’s SOC-as-a-service and 24×7 expert analysts empower organizations to manage, monitor, detect, and respond to cyber threats. The Company’s a la carte offering enables IT and security leaders to scale their program based on their needs and quickly implement a broad range of proven security tools cost-effectively.

“As organizations continue to transition to support remote workforces, they need technology partners that can help secure the vulnerable endpoints that attackers view as a gateway to their network,” said Brandon Andrews, VP MSSP & Alliances, SentinelOne. “Through this partnership, Cygilant will now be able to provide their customers with a security advantage, autonomously protecting endpoints, IoT and cloud workloads from modern threats.”

About SentinelOne



SentinelOne is the only cybersecurity solution encompassing AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform. With SentinelOne, organizations gain full transparency into everything happening across the network at machine speed – to defeat every attack, at every stage of the threat lifecycle. To learn more, visit www.sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Cygilant



Cygilant provides cybersecurity-as-a-service for mid-sized organizations to protect against cyber threats. By combining best-of-breed technology with Cygilant’s deep bench of cybersecurity experts, organizations get the people, process, and technology to address persistent threats. All services include Cygilant’s SOC-as-a-service, a 24×7 global service, and the Cygilant SOCVue platform, a single-pane-of-glass dashboard that delivers a holistic view of organizations’ cybersecurity posture. Cygilant’s best-of-breed partners include SentinelOne, AlienVault, Ivanti, and LogPoint. Learn more about Cygilant’s services, including security monitoring, vulnerability and patch management, and endpoint threat detection, at www.cygilant.com.

Contacts

Tim Morin



fama PR for Cygilant



Cygilant@famapr.com