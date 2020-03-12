Cole Crawford Re-elected to the LF Edge Governing Board for 2nd Term

Founder and CEO of Vapor IO continues to serve on The LF Edge Governing Board, helping to accelerate edge computing through standardizing around open source efforts

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vapor IO, creators of the Kinetic Edge™ platform, the first nationwide platform for edge colocation, networking and exchange services, today announced that Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO, will continue on as an LF Edge General Member Board Representative for 2020. LF Edge is an umbrella organization within The Linux Foundation working to establish open, interoperable frameworks for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud or operating system.

Cole Crawford was first elected to the LF Edge Governing Board in 2019, as a founding General Board Member, and will serve again in 2020.

“I am honored to continue supporting The Linux Foundation as the gold standard for collaborative open source projects,” said Cole Crawford, founder and CEO of Vapor IO. “We made a lot of progress in 2019 as we established the founding LF Edge projects and brought together the entire edge computing ecosystem. LF Edge continues to demonstrate the power of industry collaboration. Their open source governance model is standardizing deployments in edge computing, which helps accelerate our industry. I’m thrilled to continue serving the community.”

Accelerating Standards for Edge Computing

LF Edge organizes complementary edge computing projects and helps speed up industry adoption through collaboration and open source governance. LF Edge comprises seven projects: Akraino Edge Stack, Baetyl, EdgeX Foundry, Fledge, the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, the Home Edge Project, and Project EVE. Vapor IO is a founding member of LF Edge and continues to be a lead contributor to the Open Glossary of Edge Computing. Cole is a strong open source advocate and believes The LF Edge framework of projects will help organizations build edge applications more quickly and with more interoperability.

“It’s an honor to continue to have Cole Crawford on the LF Edge Governing Board,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. “Together we are establishing a unified open source framework for the edge, and Cole’s background and work at Vapor IO makes him a valued member of the team.”

About Vapor IO

Vapor IO is developing the largest nationwide edge networking, colocation and exchange platform at the edge of the wireless and wireline networks. Serving the world’s largest carriers, operators, cloud providers, web-scale companies and other innovative enterprises, the company’s Kinetic Edge® platform combines multi-tenant colocation with software-defined interconnection and high-speed networking. The Kinetic Edge platform offers the most flexible, highly-distributed infrastructure for delivering modern, low-latency applications, and the company has deployed its Kinetic Edge in Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Pittsburgh. By the end of 2020, the company plans to have its Kinetic Edge live in 20 US metropolitan markets, furthering its goal to deploy over 100 data centers in 36 U.S. markets over the next two years. Follow @VaporIO on Twitter.

Vapor, Kinetic Edge and Kinetic Edge Exchange are trademarks of Vapor IO, all rights reserved.

