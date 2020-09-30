Cloudleaf Accelerates Growth with GTM Team Expansion to Meet Next Generation Digital Supply Chain Demand

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cloudleaf, Inc., the leader in next generation digital supply chain solutions, today announced the expansion of its Go-To-Market (GTM) team with the addition of seasoned digital transformation, strategy and supply chain veterans. Strategic additions to the team include Rick Kelley, Vice President of Sales; Christopher Kobus, Vice President of Solutions Consulting; Bryn Lowry, Vice President of Customer Success and Penny Delgadillo Valencia, Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Partnerships.

COVID-19 has accelerated the digital transformation of supply chains, and brands are laser focused on mitigating risk and delivering critical supplies, medicines and vaccines that require real-time monitoring. For this reason, a digital visibility platform has never been more important, and Cloudleaf’s GTM team is committed to helping brands meet those demands and more through Cloudleaf’s technology. The expanded GTM team brings rich industry experience with a myriad of backgrounds and skillsets.

Rick Kelley, Vice President of Sales: Rick joins Cloudleaf with deep manufacturing, digital transformation and supply chain experience. Rick has held executive sales positions with FourKites, BluJay Solutions and LeanLogistics. Rick will be focused on developing and building value-based global relationships for the following industries: Chemical, CPG, Food & Beverage, Manufacturing, High Tech, and 3PL/4PL.

Christopher Kobus, Vice President of Solutions Consulting: With over 10 years in digital transformation and supply chain optimization at companies such as FourKites, Elementum, and Accenture, Chris will build and lead Cloudleaf's Solution Consulting team. Chris will focus on creating the sales engineering framework needed to accelerate sales cycles, grow ARR and drive open sales opportunities to closure.

Bryn Lowry, Vice President of Customer Success: As Vice President of Customer Success, Bryn will work closely with customers to ensure they capture the full value of our platform, through successful solution design, deployment, and support. Bryn brings over 15 years of experience in supply chain technology, consulting and customer success with companies including Elementum, McKinsey & Company and Accenture.

Penny Delgadillo Valencia, Vice President of Global Channels and Strategic Partnerships: Penny, having held executive positions at PayPal, SAP and Microsoft, brings a breadth of experience to Cloudleaf having led mergers and acquisitions, growth marketing and partnerships. As the Vice President of the Global Channels and Strategic Partnerships organization, Penny will build and accelerate a diverse ecosystem of technology, hardware and strategic partnerships for the next generation of supply chain solutions.

“I am thrilled with the collective wisdom, experience and creativity represented by Rick, Chris, Bryn and Penny,” said Forrest Hobbs, Chief Revenue Officer for Cloudleaf. “Their deep industry expertise ensures they will make an immediate impact across our GTM and customer experience organizations,” said Forrest. “As we deliver on our Next Generation Supply Chain vision, this team exemplifies our passionate, innovative spirit. I look forward to working with them to help customers deliver value by turning their supply chains into strategic, data-driven assets during this critical time.”

Cloudleaf powers next generation digital supply chains with insights from ground truth and real-time decision-making. Our SaaS platform leverages hyper-scale cloud, digital twin, AI/ML and IoT technologies to deliver continuous visibility and intelligence. We enable business leaders to make the right decisions in real time to increase revenues, avoid disruptions, deliver better business outcomes, improve customer satisfaction and increase sustainability.



