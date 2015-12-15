Canada-US Venture Firm Raiven Capital Welcomes Two New Partners

Laurie Fuller & Anna Shen to Drive Series A Investments

TORONTO & PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Raiven Capital, a Canada-US, early-stage venture firm, today announced two new partners. Laurie Fuller and Anna Shen will work to identify and build promising Series A companies.

“We are delighted to welcome Laurie Fuller and Anna Shen. They fit Raiven’s DNA well and bring rich cross-cultural, management and marketing experiences that enhance how we select and manage our portfolio,” said General Partners Paul Dugsin and Supreet Manchanda.

Fuller’s experience in strategy, product development and operations comes from Silicon Valley tech companies, with positions in North America, Asia, EU, and Africa. She was most recently a Nairobi-based business coach for entrepreneurs in Africa as part of the Stanford University Graduate School of Business “Seed” program, which nurtures entrepreneurs and their companies in emerging markets. She has a Stanford M.A. and a Global EMBA from TRIUM – a joint LSE, HEC, Paris and NYU program.

Fuller said: “Raiven Capital fits my desire to inspire and drive change in this time of disruption. I’m excited to bring emerging market start-ups to Raiven.”

Shen has worked extensively as a strategic advisor with startups in Silicon Valley, Europe, Asia, and the Mideast. She has worked with the United Nations, the World Bank and for Nobel Prize economist Joseph Stiglitz’ Initiative for Policy Dialogue.

A frequent speaker and commentator on women’s entrepreneurship, she moderated FoundHer, Plug and Play’s five-part series supporting female founders. She has an MA from Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Management. “I joined Raiven because of its leadership, team, and global mindset. I am deeply impressed by the firm’s perspective, diversity, geographical reach and depth of experience,” said Shen.

As a journalist, Anna is trained to examine the world from multiple angles and pierce through stereotypes, said Manchanda, adding that: “She has a healthy skepticism which enables her to find truth faster.”

About Raiven Capital:

Raiven Capital is a Series A fund that sources deals globally and nurtures them in Canada. Focused on impacts and opportunities created by Artificial Intelligence, 5G and the Internet of Things, Raiven actively seeks founders developing solutions that optimize supply chains across cybersecurity, finance, energy, environment, health, medical devices, and food. Once growth is robust, Raiven exits its portfolio companies to later-stage capital in Silicon Valley and beyond.

