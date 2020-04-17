Calling All Ninja-Gum Action Fans! Ninjala’s Worldwide Open Beta Announced

Burst into the bubblegum brawler’s battle royale and training modes on April 28

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, GungHo Online Entertainment announced that its upcoming arena brawler Ninjala will be having a global open beta available to the public on April 28 and 29 (specific times below). The open beta will feature the eight-player battle royale mode and a training mode. During the open beta, players will be able to try out four of the 12 weapons that will be available at launch, the Ippon Katana, Drill Beat, SK8 Hammer, and Trick Ball. Players can access the Ninjala beta from the Nintendo eShop with an internet connection and a Nintendo account. A Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to play Ninjala.





For further details on Ninjala, check out today’s dev diary, which will provide an overview of the eight-player battle royale mode, the 4-v-4 team mode, and other game features, including Shinobi Energy, Drones, IPPON, and Parry. Watch the new dev diary here.

Ninjala is an online Ninja-Gum action game featuring a colorful cast of ninjas who battle it out in action-packed clashes while free-running across dynamic environments. These young descendants of ancient ninja clans wield a variety of special items and abilities, highlighted by the use of distinctive “Ninja-Gum” weapons. Check out the trailer here and assets here.

The beta will be available for the following periods in each time zone:

PDT

April 28, 2020, 12:00-12:59

April 28, 2020, 20:00-20:59

April 29, 2020, 04:00-04:59

BST

April 28, 2020, 20:00-20:59

April 29, 2020, 04:00-04:59

April 29, 2020, 12:00-12:59

CEST

April 28, 2020, 21:00-21:59

April 29, 2020, 05:00-05:59

April 29, 2020, 13:00-13:59

AEST

April 29, 2020, 05:00-05:59

April 29, 2020, 13:00-13:59

April 29, 2020, 21:00-21:59

JST

April 29, 2020 04:00-04:59

April 29, 2020 12:00-12:59

April 29, 2020 20:00-20:59

To learn more about Ninjala, visit the official website, Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube.

ABOUT GUNGHO ONLINE ENTERTAINMENT AMERICA

GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc. (GOEA) is a multiplatform publisher dedicated to delivering the best titles, content, and support for the online gaming community. Established in 2012 and led by former Square Enix U.S.A. and XSEED Games executive Jun Iwasaki, GOEA is the US division of GungHo Online Entertainment (GOE), an established Japanese publisher. GOEA’s content partners include leading developers Grasshopper Manufacture, SUPERTRICK GAMES, Game Arts, Acquire, and Gravity, all of which are subsidiaries of GOE. GOEA publishes and distributes network-oriented games for console, handheld, mobile, tablet, and MMO-style games for PC. GOEA is located in El Segundo, CA. For more information, visit www.gunghoonline.com.

©GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Due to COVID-19, the release date and other information are subject to change.

