Cadalys, Inc. Announces Onboarding & Reboarding App on Salesforce AppExchange, Extending the Power of Work.com

Cadalys’ All Aboard app is part of a suite of purpose-built solutions designed to help customers reopen workplaces and empower employees to adapt to a work-from-anywhere world.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppExchange–Cadalys, Inc. today announced it has launched All Aboard for Work.com on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to onboard, reboard, transfer and offboard employees from anywhere on a unified platform. Cadalys has a long history of bringing apps to the Salesforce ecosystem that can accelerate value and enrich user experience by extending Salesforce’s reach and functionality. Cadalys designed All Aboard with guidance and support from Salesforce subject matter experts as part of the Salesforce Work.com Accelerate Build program, an exclusive cohort of independent software vendor (ISV) partners chosen to develop solutions for Work.com that help businesses build trust and stay resilient during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. All Aboard is available on the Salesforce platform and provides additional capabilities for customers using Work.com.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, The Cadalys All Aboard app is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MBo3yEAD.

The Work.com collection page is an expansion of the AppExchange COVID-19 Resources for Businesses. Each listing included in the Work.com collection page extends the power of Salesforce’s Work.com solutions and resources that are designed to help organizations stabilize operations, reopen safely and jumpstart business growth in response to COVID-19.

Cadalys All Aboard

All Aboard empowers companies to define and customize procedures based on demographics like location, role, and profile for onboarding new hires, reboarding returning employees, transferring existing employees and offboarding employees who are departing, to ensure smooth, personalized experiences across the entire lifecycle. The application enables cross-functional collaboration with HR, IT, Facilities, and other departments involved in supporting the evolving needs of employees in the workplace of today, and tomorrow.

For companies using Work.com, All Aboard offers pre-built, out-of-the-box workflows that work seamlessly with the Command Center, employee functionality, myTrailhead, and other key features of the Salesforce Customer 360 platform.

Comments on the News

“We’re excited to offer yet another solution that delivers the capabilities businesses need to help their teams and people adapt and thrive in an all-digital, work-from-anywhere world. Trust matters now more than ever, and All Aboard was purpose built to help companies empower and connect employees, customers and partners and meet them where they are today and tomorrow. For customers also using Work.com, we’re truly honored to support the mission of building tomorrow’s safe and trusted workplaces,” states Cadalys founder and CEO, Marc Friedman.

“We are happy to see Cadalys innovating to support customers as they adapt to new ways of working and operating,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. “It’s inspiring to see graduates from the Salesforce Accelerate Work.com Build Cohort launch solutions that can help customers stay resilient during this challenging time.”

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

About Cadalys

Cadalys is an award-winning Salesforce® partner specializing in developing seamless, intelligent, cloud-based solutions for tomorrow, today. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Francisco, Cadalys has a long history of successfully bringing purpose-built apps to the Salesforce ecosystem that add unique value and enrich the user experience. Cadalys is one of a select group of companies in the Salesforce Product Development Organization (PDO) program for excellence in application development— with a strategic focus on employee engagement, IT Service Management and evidence-based healthcare solutions. To learn more about Cadalys, visit Cadalys.com.

Contacts

Anita S. Lane



Sensei Communications | 313.447.9083



AnitaSLane@SenseiCommunications.com