Bosch Power Tools Unveils Highly-Anticipated PROFACTOR Lineup, Bringing Unparalleled Performance to High-Powered Cordless Tools

Powered by the Bosch CORE18V Battery Platform, PROFACTOR Delivers Next-Generation Power and Runtime to Tackle the Toughest Jobs

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch Power Tools, a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, today announced the release of its PROFACTOR high-powered cordless tools, powered by its exclusive CORE18V battery platform and equipped with Bosch BITURBO Brushless™ technology. Delivering power that outperforms its corded counterparts, PROFACTOR cordless tools give professionals the freedom to take on the most demanding applications on one battery platform.

“After thousands of hours of development, we are thrilled to cut the cord with this impressive line of professional cordless solutions,” said Corey Hinkel, Lead PROFACTOR Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. “Offering more power and flexibility than corded tools, PROFACTOR simplifies jobsites by delivering a line of solutions designed for the industry’s most demanding applications – all powered by a single 18V battery platform.”

At the heart of this new high-powered cordless system is Bosch’s best battery technology – the CORE18V battery platform. It features advanced cell technology, cutting edge design and Bosch-exclusive COOLPACK™ 2.0 technology. With a design including copper end plates, welded cell connectors and power rails, the batteries provide reduced resistance and greater efficiency, allowing tools to draw higher currents from the battery. With the PROFACTOR-optimized CORE18V 8.0 Ah and the new PROFACTOR Exclusive CORE18V 12.0 Ah batteries, professionals can power the full PROFACTOR tool lineup from a single platform, eliminating the need for multiple battery platforms on the jobsite.

PROFACTOR tools feature Bosch BITURBO Brushless™ technology, which pairs a high-performance brushless motor and drive train system with powerful magnets and optimized in-tool electronics to take full advantage of the additional power generated by the CORE18V 8.0 Ah and 12.0 Ah PROFACTOR batteries.

Pre-orders for the PROFACTOR lineup are available now. The product portfolio includes the following, with more coming later in 2021:

Bosch GBH18V-36CN 18V Hitman Connected-Ready SDS-max 1-9/16 In. Rotary Hammer

Bosch GBH18V-45CK 18V Hitman Connected-Ready SDS-max 1-7/8 In. Rotary Hammer

Bosch GBH18V-34CQN 18V Connected-Ready SDS-plus 1-1/4 In. Rotary Hammer

Bosch GWX18V-13CN 18V Spitfire X-LOCK Connected-Ready 5 – 6 In. Angle Grinder with Slide Switch

Bosch GWS18V-13CN 18V Spitfire Connected-Ready 5 – 6 In. Angle Grinder with Slide Switch

Bosch GKS18V-25GCN 18V Strong Arm Connected-Ready 7-1/4 In. Circular Saw

Bosch GKS18V-25CN 18V Strong Arm Connected-Ready 7-1/4 In. Circular Saw

Bosch GCM18V-12GDCN14 18V Surgeon 12 In. Dual-Bevel Glide Miter Saw

Bosch GKT18V-20GCL 18V Connected-Ready 5-1/2 In. Track Saw with Plunge Action

Various kitted executions are also available for pre-order.

For more information on the PROFACTOR lineup, please find the electronic press kit here or visit boschtools.com/profactor.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century’s worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

Bosch in North America

In the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Bosch Group manufactures and markets automotive original equipment and aftermarket products, industrial drives and control technology, power tools, security and communication systems, packaging technology, thermotechnology, household appliances, healthcare telemedicine and software solutions. For more information, please visit www.boschusa.com, www.bosch.com.mx and www.bosch.ca.www.boschusa.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 35,400 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2018. In 2018 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.5 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit twitter.com/boschusa, twitter.com/boschmexico and www.bosch.ca.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros ($92.7 billion) in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group’s strategic objective is to create solutions for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is “Invented for life.” The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch’s global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company’s future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = $1.1811

Contacts

Matthew Bryant



Media Relations, Tech Image



Matthew.Bryant@techimage.com

312-673-6046