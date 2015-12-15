BlueConic and Nagarro Partner to Deliver Transformational Value to Enterprise CDP Adopters

Strategic Integration Partnership Ensures Customers Get Immediate Value and Utility from Their Investment in BlueConic

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueConic, the world’s leading pure-play customer data platform (CDP), and Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering and technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to help enterprise organizations deploy BlueConic with rapid time-to-value and for maximal, long-term impact of the platform. Nagarro’s deep expertise in BlueConic’s technology, combined with the implementation and utilization best practices already successfully pioneered by BlueConic, will ensure joint customers get transformational value from their investment.

Making first-party data a strategic asset is the future of all businesses. Yet accessing unified, actionable customer data can be challenging for the innovative disruptors and the established stalwarts alike. As these companies embrace the need for business transformation, they are confronting the pain of trying to use legacy technologies – each with its own unique way of storing data and recognizing customers – to support a fast moving, end-to-end customer experience.

Investment in a customer data platform like BlueConic represents an opportunity for transformation-minded organizations to differentiate from their competitors by putting customer relationships at the center of their growth strategies. Through the partnership with Nagarro, BlueConic customers all over the world will get the industry, regional, and technology expertise they need to realize the full benefit of BlueConic, as well as all the other major marketing technology platforms and data solutions that they use to create competitive advantage in their industries.

“BlueConic’s customer data platform is one of the world’s best. Partnering BlueConic with Nagarro’s agile delivery capabilities, brands, and companies worldwide are maximizing their competitiveness, while future-proofing the IT architecture and minimizing IT integration costs,” says Ram Reddy, CTO of Nagarro.

“Nagarro’s best-in-class digital services and agile delivery capabilities are an important factor in helping our customers maximize the value of our customer data platform and realize the type of transformation they will need to stay competitive over the next decade,” explains Cory Munchbach, COO of BlueConic. “The Nagarro team shares our commitment to delivering a customer experience that is predicated on expertise and empathy as our customers confront relentless change in the global market in 2021 and beyond.”

About Nagarro

Nagarro is a global digital engineering leader with a full-service offering. Nagarro specializes in “change the business” technology services, including digital product engineering, e-commerce and customer experience services, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities, cloud and IoT solutions, and consulting on next-generation ERP. The company has a broad and long-standing international customer base, primarily in Central Europe, particularly Germany, and in North America. This includes a number of global blue-chip companies and leading independent software vendors (ISVs), other market and industry leaders, and public sector clients. In total, the group employs over 8,400 people worldwide (as of June 30, 2020). Further information is available at www.nagarro.com.

About BlueConic

BlueConic, the leading pure-play customer data platform, liberates companies’ first-party data from disparate systems and makes it accessible wherever and whenever it is required to transform customer relationships and drive business growth. Over 300 companies worldwide, including Hearst Newspapers, Heineken, ING, T-Mobile, UEFA, and VF Corp, use BlueConic to unify data into persistent, individual-profiles, and then activate it across customer touchpoints and systems in support of a wide range of growth-focused initiatives, including customer lifecycle orchestration, modeling and analytics, digital products and experiences, audience-based monetization, and more. BlueConic is a global company with offices in the US and Europe. Learn more at www.blueconic.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn @BlueConic.

