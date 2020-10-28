Bang & Olufsen Selects CreatorIQ as Global Influencer Marketing Platform of Record 

Leading In-House Enterprise Software Provides Sophisticated Solution For High-End, EMEA-Based Electronics Company’s Global Influencer Expansion

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CreatorIQ, the end-to-end enterprise software powering influencer marketing efforts for global enterprises like Unilever, Rakuten, and H&M, today announced it was selected as the platform of record for high-end consumer electronics company Bang & Olufsen (B&O). The Denmark-based company is leveraging CreatorIQ’s sophisticated, data-driven platform to build and optimize its influencer programs, which includes long-term affiliate programs across key global markets.

“Influencer marketing is playing an important role in our digital transformation and media diversification, and is integral to reaching new audiences across our key markets in EMEA, LATAM, and North America,” said Alexei Edwards at B&O. “After an extensive search, CreatorIQ was the standout platform for providing the infrastructure for our global efforts – from discovery to recruitment to measurement – while giving us full visibility into the key data points across each stage.”

B&O is leveraging CreatorIQ’s advanced data science for active audience, fraud detection, and brand affinities as the basis for identifying influencers for locally-based ambassador programs. Additionally, B&O will utilize CreatorIQ to track influencer activity, quality of traffic, behaviors, and commercial outcomes – specifically as it relates to sales and attribution.

“We are excited to partner closely with the CreatorIQ team to build complete, strategic global influencer marketing campaigns, that drive impact, meaningful reach and credibility across the globe,” continued Edwards.

This partnership comes on the heels of CreatorIQ raising a $24 million Series C to drive global expansion, with users already in 37 EMEA countries and 92% coverage across the 25 largest countries in Europe. More broadly, CreatorIQ has users in 63 countries across 6 continents, and support for payments to creators in 120 currencies.

About CreatorIQ:

CreatorIQ’s Intelligence Cloud for Global Enterprises powers leading influencer marketing programs with its SaaS solution for innovative brands, agencies and publishers worldwide. The end-to-end platform enables talent discovery and relationship management, plus automates campaign tracking and comprehensive reporting for branded content campaigns at scale. CreatorIQ delivers actionable intelligence for deeper insights into the value of your influencer marketing efforts and to optimize campaign performance. CreatorIQ is headquartered in Culver City, Calif. For more information, visit http://www.creatoriq.com.

