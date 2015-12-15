Avimesa Connects RS232 to the Industrial Cloud

— RS232 is often ignored by Industrial IoT (IIOT) providers. Avimesa offers an RS232 module to integrate RS232 with the industrial cloud.

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Avimesa RS232 module for the popular and free middleware, Avimesa Gadget, is in beta. All major RS232C pins and features, including flow control, are implemented. The RS232 module is available as no-charge software for qualified Linux based customers and can also be purchased as pre-configured hardware in an industrialized enclosure.

Once activated, the RS232 connected equipment becomes part of the Avimesa IIoT Cloud super-structure, ready for equipment specific customization. Hosting options include AWS, On-Prem, and Hybrid topologies. In addition to the RS232 input, users can pick and choose from many IoT sensors that measure things ranging from geo-fenced location, temperature, vibration, pressure, chemicals, humidity, and many more sensing options.

Contact beta@avimesa.com to get early access to the RS232 module.

Avimesa contains:

Avimesa Messages – A message-based cloud platform utilizing RabbitMQ, LDAP, NFS, and proprietary high-performance code, written in ‘C’, to administer and deliver IoT technologies at scale. Access to the platform is via AMQP and RESTful API’s with a JavaScript runtime for message filtering, device management, provisioning, notifications, alerts, OTA, and role management.

Avimesa Gadget – Linux middleware for devices to communicate with Avimesa Messages and the Industrial Cloud from other software, scripts, and sensors. “Gadget” can also operate as a BLE<->Internet gateway.

Avimesa.Live – A robust, monitored, and hosted IoT SaaS application that provides a “get going in minutes” but long term viable interface to deploy Industrial IoT applications. Alarms, notifications, graphs, and scaling info can be viewed and changed using a browser. It is designed to easily configure almost any sensor and IoT hardware from leading hardware and kit providers.

About Avimesa Corporation (Avimesa.com). Founded in 2017, Industrial IoT (IIOT) solution provider, Avimesa, focuses on an “Everything is Scriptable” approach to IIOT. While the core high performance systems are carefully coded in C, the outer layers are done in appropriate versions of JavaScript such as Node.JS and Samsung’s JerryScript. Avimesa maintains a complete electronics lab, software lab, support lab, and machine shop in San Diego, California. Durability and accuracy is fundamental to Avimesa and has been proven with billions of sensor messages reliably transmitted and received.

