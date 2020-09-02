Atmosic Technologies and SMK Electronics Partner Together to Bring Forever-Battery Life to IoT Devices

Atmosic’s M3 energy harvesting solution eliminates the need to replace batteries in remote controls and sensors and reduces maintenance costs

CAMPBELL, Calif. & TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atmosic™ Technologies, an innovator in ultra-low-power wireless technology for the Internet of Things (IoT), and SMK Electronics Corporation, a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM electronic components, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate Atmosic’s M3 system-on-chip (SoC) into a range of connected devices from SMK. These IoT solutions, which will include remote controls and sensors, integrate Atmosic’s Controlled Energy Harvesting, in addition to the company’s Lowest Power Radio and On-demand Wake-Up Receiver, to enable forever battery life and eliminate the need for battery replacement. SMK and Atmosic are also working on an IoT module integrated with the Atmosic M2 SoC for industrial and commercial IoT applications.

“Imagine not ever having to worry about replacing the batteries in your remote. Atmosic and SMK are committed to drastically reducing the battery dependence of IoT devices to make this a reality,” said Srinivas Pattamatta, Vice President of Business Development at Atmosic. “Eliminating the need for battery replacement not only cuts maintenance costs, but it also can help prevent equipment failures caused by battery life issues.”

Atmosic is the only company that offers Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and energy harvesting in an integrated SoC, reducing the overall bill of materials while enabling storage and sourcing of energy from radio frequency (RF), photovoltaic, thermal or mechanical sources. The Atmosic M3 Series Bluetooth 5 SoC leverages harvested energy, along with its market-leading low power consumption, to extend battery life or even eliminate the need for batteries in IoT devices. With the M3 solution, SMK will offer remote controls and sensors for consumer, commercial and industrial markets that utilize ambient energy to solve the problem of battery replacement.

“Our partnership with Atmosic is a natural next step for SMK to capitalize on the growing interest in connected devices with extended battery life,” said Joe Otsuka, SMK’s GM of Sales. “Integrating the Atmosic M3 SoC into our products could help eliminate the use of millions of batteries, marking a significant step forward in ending the era of battery dependence.”

“One of the major challenges for IoT adoption continues to be the cost and hassle of battery replacement,” said Alex Davies of Rethink Research. “There is a strong market demand for BLE products with integrated energy harvesting technology to solve the customer experience headache of having to change batteries in dozens to hundreds of smart home devices such as remotes and other types of connected devices used in consumer products.”

SMK products with Atmosic’s M3 will be available in Q4 2020 and will be available in the U.S. and Japan, along with several other markets in Asia.

About Atmosic Technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company designing ultra-low power and energy harvesting wireless solutions. Atmosic’s technology is helping to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, delivering forever battery life and battery free solutions for the Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem — designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments — to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in the Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

About SMK Corporation

SMK Corporation is a World leader in design and manufacture of electronic components parts such as radio frequency modules, connectors, remote control units, switches, and touch panels. Since its foundation in 1925, SMK has been playing an active role in the electronic components industry for 95 years. The components developed and produced by SMK are used in various familiar products such as automotive devices, smart home devices, smartphones, tablets, IP set-top boxes, as well as industrial equipment, and contributing to the advancement of people’s lives and businesses around the world.

