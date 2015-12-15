Android Recognizes ioXt Alliance Certification Program

Bringing transparency to consumer and enterprise buyers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AER–The ioXt Alliance, the Global Standard for IoT Security, today announced that Motorola, HMD Global, and TCL have joined ioXt and certified their devices against the recently launched Android Profile. Going through ioXt certification validates that manufacturers are building devices that strengthen the ecosystem and prioritize security. This aligns well with Google’s Android Enterprise Recommended Program, which now provides the ability to filter by devices that have completed ioXt certification.





Android Enterprise Recommended is a shortlist of verified devices and service providers that meet Google’s enterprise requirements for business solutions. Android devices, managed services and enterprise mobility management services are tested against Android Enterprise Recommended requirements, and devices and services that meet or exceed these requirements become Google verified and earn the Android Enterprise Recommended seal of approval. Through this process, Android Enterprise Recommended has also made substantial efforts to ensure that devices provide clear information about security patches and major updates, giving end-users the confidence that devices are up-to-date.

Google, Motorola, HMD Global and TCL have partnered with the ioXt Alliance to test and certify several Android products and now, Android Enterprise Recommended is recognizing the Alliance’s certification program for leading IoT manufacturers to enhance security in the industry and highlighting ioXt certifications in its Solutions Directory. Connected products such as Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4 XL, Motorola moto g power, moto g stylus, moto g 5g, motorola one 5g ace and motorola edge+, Nokia 3.4, 5.4, 8.3 5G and 8.3 V 5G UW, and TCL 20 5G have all been certified through the ioXt Alliance Certification Program, with more certified products on the horizon.

“Security is at the core of what we do at Motorola,” said Sudhir Chadaga, Head of Strategy for Motorola Mobility. “We launched the ThinkShield for mobile program at a time when threats to mobile security are ever-evolving; so we can continue to provide peace of mind to our smartphone customers. The ioXt Alliance certification further reinforces our commitment to this built-in security program.”

“Security is at the core of everything that we do at HMD Global. Nokia smartphones lead the Counterpoint research trust rankings for the second year on security and software updates. We are excited to be partnering with ioXt, who brings on-going transparency and visibility to our consumer and enterprise buyers, and to the industry as a whole,” says Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and VP of North America at HMD Global.

“TCL is committed to taking the information security of our users very seriously, demonstrated by a significant increase in privacy security investment over the last several years,” said Zhiguo HU, General Manager of Global R&D Center at TCL Communication. “Through ioXt, we are able to set proper safety goals and standards, ensuring consumers greater access to safer mobile devices.”

The Alliance’s certification Program is founded on eight core pledge principles that define product security, product upgradability and consumer transparency. These principles map back to global security regulations and provide a customizable method for addressing specific market segmentations, local regulations, and channel requirements to provide reasonable security. Devices in the smart home, smart building, and connected cellular and automobile sectors that meet or exceed the requirements in their assigned product category will receive the ioXt SmartCert label.

“With Android Enterprise Recommended security precautions already in place, the highlighting of ioXt certification amplifies the significance of transparency and accountability cellular device manufacturers and consumers require in the growing IoT market,” said Brad Ree, CTO of the ioXt Alliance. “The Alliance has created a simple way for companies to test their product security and confirm that they meet the requirements set forth by our comprehensive standards.” Products that are certified cover a breadth of the IoT industry: smart home, lighting controls, smart building, IoT Bluetooth, smart retail, portable medical, smart home, mobile apps, pet trackers, routers and automotive technology.

