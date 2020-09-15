American Girl Declares the ‘80s Are, Like, Totally Back!

Newest American Girl Historical Character Courtney Moore™ Brings Iconic Decade to Life for Millions of Fans and Their Parents

Inspired by 1980s Gaming, Company Partners with Girls Who Code to Empower Girls to be Changemakers in Technology and Beyond

MIDDLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Girl, the beloved brand known for helping girls grow up with confidence and character, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), today announced the launch of its first historical character in three years, Courtney Moore™. She is a total ‘80s girl whose big, bright and bold ideas inspire today’s girls to find their inner hero to accomplish great things. Growing up in 1986, Courtney’s story reflects the pop culture of the decade from sky-high hair, neon-colored fashions, music television, and video gaming to major historical moments surrounding women in government and space exploration, as well as larger cultural shifts around blended families and emerging technology.





​“ The ‘80s are back, and we’re thrilled to celebrate this pop culture-defining decade with girls and their parents through Courtney,” says Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl. “ For nearly 35 years, American Girl’s historical characters have helped to bridge the past and present, while providing inspiring role models through immersive storytelling and imaginative play. Likewise, Courtney’s story illustrates how to create positive change by standing up to fear, finding strength in every challenge, and developing empathy for others—qualities that are timeless and more important than ever. And to further our mission to help build girls of strong character and confidence, we’re partnering with Girls Who Code to help change the game when it comes to influencing female leadership in the fields of computer science and technology.”

Written by Kellen Hertz, the two-book series introduces girls to Courtney Moore, an avid gamer growing up with her blended family in the fictional town of Orange Valley, CA. Courtney loves going to the mall, especially the arcade, where she’s one of the top-scoring PAC-MAN™ players. But Courtney doesn’t only play video games, she’d like to create them and bring more girl characters to the forefront. When given a chance to create her own video game, Courtney looks to real-life heroes—like her mom, who’s running for mayor, as well as the astronauts on the Space Shuttle Challenger—as inspiration to invent a female superhero who’s bold, brave, and gives Courtney the courage to speak up for the people and ideas she believes in.

To further empower today’s girls in technology and beyond, American Girl is partnering with Girls Who Code, a leading nonprofit that’s on a mission to close the gender gap in technology and change the image of what a computer programmer looks like and does. From now through December 31, 2020, American Girl is matching customer donations dollar for dollar up to a maximum of $50,000 to support the organization’s programming and outreach to girls, including those from historically underrepresented minority groups. In addition, American Girl is providing a $5,000 scholarship to four deserving Girls Who Code members to help further their education in computer science or a related field. To learn more about how American Girl is helping Girls Who Code, visit americangirl.com/gwc.

“ Girls are constantly online, using apps, playing games and more, that’s why it’s so important that they also see themselves on the other side of those products, actually building them,” says Reshma Saujani, CEO of Girls Who Code. “ It’s our goal to show girls the power of learning this skill set so that they can code the future they want to live in and, ultimately, change the world.”

Courtney comes to life via an 18-inch doll with curly sandy-blonde hair that can be worn in a high side pony, plus accessories like a pretend cassette player and tape, colorful bangle bracelets, and pretend Lip Smacker® lip balm. The Courtney doll arrives wearing a high-waisted denim skirt, a bright blue off the shoulder crop top, plus white faux-leather slouchy boots. Girls can add tons of new looks with Courtney’s 13-piece mix-and-match ‘80s fashion collection and spend hours playing with Courtney’s Bedroom Set with over 25 pieces—including a hot pink bunk bed, two rainbow comforters and pillows, and a see-through phone that lights up and rings.

Courtney’s world also includes several licensed products of ‘80s classics—including Courtney’s Caboodles® and Hair Accessories Kit with a real mini Caboodle, plus Courtney’s Care Bears™ Pajamas for both girls and dolls and Courtney’s Care Bears™ Sleeping Bag Set. For the gamer in all of us, fans can level up with Courtney’s doll-sized PAC-MAN™ Arcade Game that plays like the real thing with multiple levels. And finally, for all those original American Girl fans out there, Courtney comes with her very own mini American Girl Molly™ doll—one of the first three historical characters to launch in 1986 by then newly-founded Pleasant Company. Molly comes in a replica of a Pleasant Company™ doll box, a mini version of the original Meet Molly book, and even a mini 1980s Pleasant Company catalogue.

Other Courtney-themed activities and events include the following:

Visitors to American Girl retail stores on September 25 will receive a free Courtney craft and giveaway. And in early October, fans can “relax to the max” in an all-new ‘80s-themed immersive experience at American Girl Place-New York, featuring a Courtney-inspired bedroom with bunk beds and a revolving closet that mixes-and-matches her outfits, plus an ‘80s arcade with two real PAC-MAN™ video games to play.

A dedicated Courtney play site, goes live on October 1, and includes free games and activities, like Courtney’s interactive mall experience; an ‘80s-inspired dance challenge tutorial; Courtney wallpapers; and much more.

The Courtney collection is available September 15, 2020, at americangirl.com, and starting September 25, 2020, at all American Girl retail locations nationwide. Courtney products will be available on October 1, 2020, at American Girl specialty boutiques at select Indigo™ and Chapters™ locations in Canada and online at Indigo.ca. The Courtney doll and book retails for $110 and the Courtney books ($7.99 each) can also be purchased through retail and online booksellers.

ABOUT AMERICAN GIRL

American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of quality toys and consumer products. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.

ABOUT GIRLS WHO CODE

Girls Who Code is an international non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology, and leading the movement to inspire, educate and equip young women with the computing skills needed to pursue 21st century opportunities.

Since launching in the United States in 2012, Girls Who Code has reached 300,000 girls through its programs (Clubs, Summer Immersion Program, College Loops), and 500 million people through campaigns, advocacy work, and 13-book New York Times best-selling series. To learn more, visit www.girlswhocode.com.

