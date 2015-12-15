AKHAN Semiconductor Adds Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

King R. Lee and Holger Heims join AKHAN as it Prepares to Bring Products Addressing Key Growth Verticals to Market

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AKHAN Semiconductor, a technology company specializing in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab-grown electronics-grade diamonds addressing the semiconductor, telecom, consumer display and global markets, announced today that it has added veteran business executive King R. Lee and corporate finance and strategy consultant Holger Heims to its Board of Directors. Lee and Heims both bring distinct business acumen and decades of experience to AKHAN and will be instrumental in the company’s efforts to expand its Miraj Diamond® products globally across verticals, including consumer electronics, semiconductors, telecom/optics among the various industries AKHAN has targeted for key growth.

King R. Lee, a veteran CEO with 25 years of experience working in both public and private international companies, currently serves as a Partner of Resource Capitalist, LLC, where he advises companies in the technology space. In his recent past, King acted as the CEO of Good Technology, a cybersecurity company targeting mobile devices, where he helped transition from a consumer-focused company to an enterprise solution, increasing revenue by 700%. In addition to his experience across technologies, King has held numerous positions as CEO of both public and private technology companies, international and domestic, and worked with top tier international private equity firms as a board member, including fundraising in private and public transactions for growth companies.

“As AKHAN continues to develop their patent portfolio and its applications addressing several huge technology sectors, my experience in building high growth corporate structures and focusing on execution will be helpful in ensuring the Company reaches its goals,” said Lee. “Whether it’s for the semiconductor, telecom or automotive sector or applying it to other cutting-edge technologies, AKHAN’s diamond tech is an industry-changing solution with great global opportunity.”

Holger Heims also joins AKHAN’s board with extensive experience as CEO and CFO of public companies in the U.S. and Europe, and a track record of helping technology companies scale to a global level and enter new markets. Currently acting as the Managing Partner of Falcon Equity Advisors of Switzerland, Holger has more than 30 years of professional experience, in international private equity (Deutsche Bank and others), M&A and cross-border corporate finance, particular in the Middle East and emerging markets, all of which will be helpful to AKHAN as it targets new regions for expanded manufacturing capacity.

“As companies across industries come to realize they need AKHAN’s breakthrough solution, I’ve been provided with a great opportunity to step in and collaborate with existing leadership during this period of rapid growth,” said Heims. “As we continue to identify crucial avenues where AKHAN’s products can be applied, I’m confident my experience can assist in positioning the company for further successful and sustainable growth, and advancing their technology portfolio with almost limitless possibilities in entering various global markets.”

About AKHAN

AKHAN is enabling the “Diamond Age” of electronics. The technology company specializes in the fabrication and application of synthetic, lab grown, electronics-grade diamonds for breakthrough applications across several vast markets including semiconductors, telecom/optics, consumer displays and others.

AKHAN is headquartered in Gurnee, Lake County, Illinois. Additional information about AKHAN is available on the Company’s website at http://www.akhansemi.com/.

