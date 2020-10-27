3M Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results

Third-Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales of $8.4 billion, up 4.5 percent year-on-year
  • Organic local-currency sales growth of 0.9 percent year-on-year
  • Both GAAP and adjusted EPS of $2.43
  • Operating cash flow of $2.5 billion, up 23 percent year-on-year; adjusted free cash flow of $2.2 billion, up 13 percent year-on-year
  • Strengthened capital structure: reduced total debt by $1.2 billion, down 6 percent, and net debt by $1.3 billion, or 8 percent, since June 30, 2020
  • Company will continue to provide monthly sales updates through year-end 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–3M (NYSE: MMM) today reported third-quarter 2020 results.

Our third-quarter performance demonstrated once again the strength of the 3M model as we executed well, served customers and continued to fight the pandemic,” said Mike Roman, 3M chairman and chief executive officer. “Though economic uncertainty and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain, we returned to positive organic sales growth with sequential improvement across businesses and geographies. We posted another quarter of robust cash flow, aggressively managed costs and further strengthened our balance sheet.

We continue to take actions to transform 3M and position us to deliver strong results as our end markets recover,” Roman continued. “We will invest where demand is strong, aggressively manage our cost structure, and create new innovations that address customer needs and global market trends.”

Third-Quarter Results

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and affect 3M’s businesses in a number of ways. The company saw sequential improvements across businesses, end markets and geographies. During the third quarter, end-market demand remained strong in personal safety, home improvement, general cleaning, semiconductor, data center and biopharma filtration. At the same time, several other end markets, while improving, continued to experience year-on-year declines primarily driven by COVID-19-related headwinds, including healthcare and oral care elective procedures, auto OEM, general industrial, consumer electronics, hospitality, office supplies, healthcare IT, and traffic safety.

Third-quarter sales grew 4.5 percent year-on-year to $8.4 billion. Organic local-currency sales grew 0.9 percent, while acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales by 3.0 percent. Foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.6 percent year-on-year.

Total sales grew 25.5 percent year-on-year in Health Care, 6.9 percent in Safety and Industrial, and 5.6 percent in Consumer, with a decline of 7.4 percent in Transportation and Electronics. Organic local-currency sales increased 8.1 percent year-on-year in Health Care, 6.9 percent in Safety and Industrial, and 5.5 percent in Consumer, with a decrease of 7.1 percent in Transportation and Electronics.

On a geographic basis, total sales grew 7.7 percent year-on-year in the Americas, 4.4 percent in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), with a decline of 0.6 percent in Asia Pacific. Organic local-currency sales grew 3.4 percent year-on-year in the Americas, and declined 0.3 percent in EMEA and 2.6 percent in Asia Pacific.

Both third-quarter GAAP and adjusted earnings were $2.43 per share, resulting in year-on-year declines of 10.7 percent and 5.8 percent on a GAAP- and adjusted-basis, respectively. Third-quarter operating income was $1.9 billion with operating margins of 22.9 percent, as referenced in the “Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures” section.

The company’s operating cash flow was $2.5 billion with adjusted free cash flow of $2.2 billion contributing to adjusted free cash flow conversion of 153 percent. 3M paid $847 million in cash dividends to shareholders during the third quarter. The company reduced total debt by $1.2 billion, down 6 percent, and net debt by $1.3 billion, or 8 percent, sequentially. See the “Supplemental Financial Information Non-GAAP Measures” section for applicable information.

Third-Quarter Business Group Discussion

Safety and Industrial

  • Sales of $3.0 billion, up 6.9 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales increased 6.9 percent, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.4 percent, and divestitures decreased sales by 0.4 percent.
  • On an organic local-currency basis:

    • Sales increased in personal safety, roofing granules, and automotive aftermarket; sales declined in electrical markets, industrial adhesives and tapes, closure and masking systems, and abrasives.
    • Sales grew in the Americas and EMEA; sales declined in Asia Pacific.
  • Segment operating income was $823 million, an increase of 27.2 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 27.2 percent.

Transportation and Electronics

  • Sales of $2.3 billion, down 7.4 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales decreased 7.1 percent, foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.9 percent, and divestitures decreased sales by 1.2 percent.
  • On an organic local-currency basis:

    • Sales increased in electronics; sales declined in transportation safety, commercial solutions, automotive and aerospace, and advanced materials.
    • Sales declined in Asia Pacific, the Americas, and EMEA.
  • Segment operating income was $552 million, a decline of 13.2 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 23.9 percent.

Health Care

  • Sales of $2.2 billion, up 25.5 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales increased 8.1 percent, foreign currency translation increased sales by 1.1 percent and acquisitions, net of divestitures, increased sales by 16.3 percent.
  • On an organic local-currency basis:

    • Sales grew in medical solutions, separation and purification, and oral care; sales declined in food safety and health information systems.
    • Sales increased in the Americas and EMEA; sales declined in Asia Pacific.
  • Segment operating income was $508 million, an increase of 10.6 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 23.5 percent.

Consumer

  • Sales of $1.4 billion, up 5.6 percent year-on-year in U.S. dollars. Organic local-currency sales increased 5.5 percent and foreign currency translation increased sales by 0.1 percent.
  • On an organic local-currency basis:

    • Sales grew in home care, and home improvement; were flat in consumer health care and declined in stationery and office supplies.
    • Sales increased in the Americas and EMEA; sales declined in Asia Pacific.
  • Segment operating income was $358 million, up 14.7 percent year-on-year; operating margins of 25.3 percent.

Outlook

Due to the continued evolving and uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, 3M is not able to estimate the full duration, magnitude and pace of recovery across its diverse end markets with reasonable accuracy. Therefore, 3M continues to believe it is prudent to not provide guidance. 3M will maintain its monthly reporting of sales information during the fourth-quarter to continue to provide transparency on its ongoing business performance.

The company estimates total sales for October to be flat to up low-single digits year-on-year. This estimate includes the anticipated impact of one fewer business day in October 2020 versus October 2019.

3M will conduct an investor teleconference at 9:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 a.m. CDT) today. Investors can access this conference via the following:

  • Live webcast at http://investors.3M.com.
  • Live telephone:

    Call 800-762-2596 within the U.S. or +1 212-231-2916 outside the U.S. Please join the call at least 10 minutes before the start time.
  • Webcast replay:

    Go to 3M’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.3M.com and click on “Quarterly Earnings.”
  • Telephone replay:

    Call 800-633-8284 within the U.S. or +1 402-977-9140 outside the U.S. (for both U.S. and outside the U.S., the access code is 21930639). The telephone replay will be available until 11:30 a.m. EST (10:30 a.m. CST) on November 3, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information about 3M’s financial results and estimates and business prospects that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “forecast” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance or business plans or prospects. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: (1) worldwide economic, political, regulatory, capital markets and other external conditions and other factors beyond the Company’s control, including natural and other disasters or climate change affecting the operations of the Company or its customers and suppliers; (2) risks related to public health crises such as the global pandemic associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19); (3) liabilities related to certain fluorochemicals, including lawsuits concerning various PFAS-related products and chemistries, and claims and governmental regulatory proceedings and inquiries related to PFAS in a variety of jurisdictions; (4) legal proceedings, including significant developments that could occur in the legal and regulatory proceedings described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (the “Reports”); (5) competitive conditions and customer preferences; (6) foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; (7) the timing and market acceptance of new product offerings; (8) the availability and cost of purchased components, compounds, raw materials and energy (including oil and natural gas and their derivatives) due to shortages, increased demand or supply interruptions (including those caused by natural and other disasters and other events); (9) unanticipated problems or delays with the phased implementation of a global enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, or security breaches and other disruptions to the Company’s information technology infrastructure; (10) the impact of acquisitions, strategic alliances, divestitures and other unusual events resulting from portfolio management actions and other evolving business strategies, and possible organizational restructuring; (11) operational execution, including scenarios where the Company generates fewer productivity improvements than estimated; (12) financial market risks that may affect the Company’s funding obligations under defined benefit pension and postretirement plans; and (13) the Company’s credit ratings and its cost of capital. Changes in such assumptions or factors could produce significantly different results. A further description of these factors is located in the Reports under “Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results” and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Items 1 and 1A (Annual Report) and in Part I, Item 2 and Part II, Item 1A (Quarterly Reports), as updated by applicable Current Reports on Form 8-K. The information contained in this news release is as of the date indicated. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release as a result of new information or future events or developments.

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(Millions, except per-share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Net sales

 

$

8,350

 

 

$

7,991

 

 

$

23,601

 

 

$

24,025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of sales

 

 

4,303

 

 

 

4,188

 

 

 

12,217

 

 

 

12,811

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

1,677

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

5,039

 

 

 

5,089

 

Research, development and related expenses

 

 

461

 

 

 

443

 

 

 

1,422

 

 

 

1,390

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(389

)

 

 

(114

)

Total operating expenses

 

 

6,441

 

 

 

5,980

 

 

 

18,289

 

 

 

19,176

 

Operating income

 

 

1,909

 

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

5,312

 

 

 

4,849

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

104

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

311

 

 

 

349

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

1,805

 

 

 

1,966

 

 

 

5,001

 

 

 

4,500

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

387

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

1,002

 

 

 

888

 

Income of consolidated group

 

 

1,418

 

 

 

1,588

 

 

 

3,999

 

 

 

3,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiaries, net of taxes

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

 

 

 

Net income including noncontrolling interest

 

 

1,417

 

 

 

1,588

 

 

 

3,998

 

 

 

3,612

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

11

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to 3M

 

$

1,413

 

 

$

1,583

 

 

$

3,995

 

 

$

3,601

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average 3M common shares outstanding – basic

 

 

577.8

 

 

 

576.5

 

 

 

577.2

 

 

 

577.2

 

Earnings per share attributable to 3M common shareholders – basic

 

$

2.45

 

 

$

2.75

 

 

$

6.92

 

 

$

6.24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average 3M common shares outstanding – diluted

 

 

582.4

 

 

 

583.0

 

 

 

581.6

 

 

 

585.9

 

Earnings per share attributable to 3M common shareholders – diluted

 

$

2.43

 

 

$

2.72

 

 

$

6.87

 

 

$

6.15

 

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

4,121

 

$

2,353

Marketable securities – current

 

 

440

 

 

98

Accounts receivable – net

 

 

4,623

 

 

4,791

Inventories

 

 

3,984

 

 

4,134

Prepaids

 

 

516

 

 

704

Other current assets

 

 

426

 

 

891

Total current assets

 

 

14,110

 

 

12,971

Property, plant and equipment – net

 

 

9,216

 

 

9,333

Operating lease right of use assets

 

 

844

 

 

858

Goodwill and intangible assets – net

 

 

19,461

 

 

19,823

Other assets

 

 

1,759

 

 

1,674

Total assets

 

$

45,390

 

$

44,659

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-term borrowings and

 

 

 

 

 

 

current portion of long-term debt

 

$

1,169

 

$

2,795

Accounts payable

 

 

2,208

 

 

2,228

Accrued payroll

 

 

721

 

 

702

Accrued income taxes

 

 

220

 

 

194

Operating lease liabilities – current

 

 

252

 

 

247

Other current liabilities

 

 

2,840

 

 

3,056

Total current liabilities

 

 

7,410

 

 

9,222

Long-term debt

 

 

18,429

 

 

17,518

Other liabilities

 

 

7,608

 

 

7,793

Total liabilities

 

$

33,447

 

$

34,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

$

11,943

 

$

10,126

Shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020: 576,821,878 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2019: 575,184,835 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

45,390

 

$

44,659

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

 

 

2020

 

2019

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

 

$

5,598

 

 

$

4,732

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(1,079

)

 

 

(1,161

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(25

)

 

 

(704

)

Purchases and proceeds from sale or maturities of marketable securities and investments – net

 

 

170

 

 

 

348

 

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of cash sold

 

 

576

 

 

 

236

 

Other investing activities

 

 

37

 

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(321

)

 

 

(1,145

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in debt

 

 

(870

)

 

 

4,779

 

Purchases of treasury stock

 

 

(366

)

 

 

(1,243

)

Proceeds from issuances of treasury stock pursuant to stock option and benefit plans

 

 

325

 

 

 

437

 

Dividends paid to shareholders

 

 

(2,540

)

 

 

(2,488

)

Other financing activities

 

 

(47

)

 

 

(158

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

 

 

(3,498

)

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(36

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,768

 

 

 

4,878

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

 

 

2,353

 

 

 

2,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

4,121

 

 

$

7,731

 

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Operating

Income

 

Operating

Income

Margin

Income

Before

Taxes

 

Provision

for

Income

Taxes

 

Effective

Tax

Rate

Net Income

Attributable

to 3M

 

Earnings

Per

Diluted

Share

 

Earnings

per

diluted

share

percent

change

Q3 2019 GAAP

 

$

2,011

 

 

25.2

%

$

1,966

 

 

$

378

 

 

19.3

%

$

1,583

 

 

$

2.72

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

 

 

(106

)

 

 

 

(106

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

 

(79

)

 

 

(0.14

)

 

 

Q3 2019 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

 

$

1,905

 

 

23.8

%

$

1,860

 

 

$

351

 

 

19.0

%

$

1,504

 

 

$

2.58

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2020 GAAP

 

$

1,909

 

 

22.9

%

$

1,805

 

 

$

387

 

 

21.4

%

$

1,413

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

(10.7

)%

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

None

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q3 2020 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

 

$

1,909

 

 

22.9

%

$

1,805

 

 

$

387

 

 

21.4

%

$

1,413

 

 

$

2.43

 

 

(5.8

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Operating

Income

 

Operating

Income

Margin

Income

Before

Taxes

 

Provision

for

Income

Taxes

 

Effective

Tax

Rate

Net Income

Attributable

to 3M

 

Earnings

Per

Diluted

Share

 

Earnings

per

diluted

share

percent

change

First nine months 2019 GAAP

 

$

4,849

 

 

20.2

%

$

4,500

 

 

$

888

 

 

19.7

%

$

3,601

 

 

$

6.15

 

 

 

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

 

 

548

 

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

 

424

 

 

 

0.72

 

 

 

Loss on deconsolidation of Venezuelan subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

(Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

 

 

(114

)

 

 

 

(114

)

 

 

15

 

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(0.22

)

 

 

First nine months 2019 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

 

$

5,283

 

 

22.0

%

$

5,096

 

 

$

1,027

 

 

20.2

%

$

4,058

 

 

$

6.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First nine months 2020 GAAP

 

$

5,312

 

 

22.5

%

$

5,001

 

 

$

1,002

 

 

20.0

%

$

3,995

 

 

$

6.87

 

 

11.7

%

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

 

 

17

 

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(0.07

)

 

 

(Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

 

 

(389

)

 

 

 

(389

)

 

 

(86

)

 

 

 

(303

)

 

 

(0.52

)

 

 

Divestiture-related restructuring actions

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

First nine months 2020 adjusted amounts (non-GAAP measures) (a)

 

$

4,995

 

 

21.2

%

$

4,684

 

 

$

981

 

 

21.0

%

$

3,699

 

 

$

6.36

 

 

(8.2

)%

(a)

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides non-GAAP measures that adjust for the impact of special items. Special items for the periods presented include the items described in the section entitled “Description of Special Items”. Beginning in 2020, the Company includes gain/loss on sale of businesses and divestiture-related restructuring actions as special items due to their potential distortion of underlying operating results. Information provided herein reflects the impact of this change for all periods presented. Operating income, income before taxes, net income, earnings per share, and effective tax rate are all measures for which 3M provides the reported GAAP measure and a measure adjusted for special items. The adjusted measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. The Company considers these non-GAAP measures in evaluating and managing the Company’s operations. The Company believes that discussion of results adjusted for these items is meaningful to investors as it provides a useful analysis of ongoing underlying operating trends. The determination of these items may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended

Nine months ended

 

 

September 30,

September 30,

Major GAAP Cash Flow Categories (dollars in millions)

 

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

2,480

 

$

2,022

 

$

5,598

 

$

4,732

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(523

)

 

90

 

 

(321

)

 

(1,145

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

(2,097

)

 

2,804

 

 

(3,498

)

 

1,327

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP measure) (dollars in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

$

2,480

 

$

2,022

 

$

5,598

 

$

4,732

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(368

)

 

(349

)

 

(1,079

)

 

(1,161

)

Free cash flow

 

$

2,112

 

$

1,673

 

$

4,519

 

$

3,571

 

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation-related after-tax payment impacts

 

$

10

 

$

229

 

$

74

 

$

260

 

TCJA transition tax payments

 

 

33

 

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

Divestiture-related restructuring after-tax payment impacts

 

 

6

 

 

9

 

 

6

 

 

54

 

Adjusted free cash flow (b)

 

$

2,161

 

$

1,911

 

$

4,632

 

$

3,885

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to 3M

 

$

1,413

 

$

1,583

 

$

3,995

 

$

3,601

 

Adjustments for special items:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Significant litigation-related charges/benefits

 

 

 

 

 

 

(39

)

 

424

 

Loss on deconsolidation of Venezuelan subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

162

 

(Gain)/loss on sale of businesses

 

 

 

 

(79

)

 

(303

)

 

(129

)

Divestiture-related restructuring actions

 

 

 

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

Adjusted net income attributable to 3M (a)

 

$

1,413

 

$

1,504

 

$

3,699

 

$

4,058

 

Adjusted free cash flow conversion (b)

 

 

153

%

 

127

%

 

125

%

 

96

%

(b)

Adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are not defined under U.S. GAAP. Therefore, they should not be considered a substitute for income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for special items, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Cash payments associated with special items in the determination of adjusted free cash flow are reflected net of applicable tax using the U.S. statutory corporate tax rate during the period of payment. It should not be inferred that the entire adjusted free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow conversion as adjusted free cash flow divided by net income attributable to 3M, adjusted for special items. Special items for the periods presented include the items described in section entitled “Description of Special Items”. The Company believes adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion are meaningful to investors as they are useful measures of performance and the Company uses these measures as an indication of the strength of the company and its ability to generate cash.

 

3M Company and Subsidiaries

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

NON-GAAP MEASURES – (CONTINUED)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (c)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP measure) (c)

 

 

Three months ended September 30,

 

Three months ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

Safety and Industrial

 

$

956

 

 

$

753

 

 

31.6

%

26.6

%

Transportation and Electronics

 

 

643

 

 

 

716

 

 

27.8

 

28.6

 

Health Care

 

 

644

 

 

 

512

 

 

29.8

 

29.8

 

Consumer

 

 

383

 

 

 

337

 

 

27.0

 

25.1

 

Corporate and Unallocated

 

 

(91

)

 

 

77

 

 

 

 

Elimination of Dual Credit

 

 

(145

)

 

 

(111

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

$

2,390

 

 

$

2,284

 

 

28.6

%

28.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) (c)

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP measure) (c)

 

 

Nine months ended September 30,

 

Nine months ended September 30,

(Dollars in millions)

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

2019

Safety and Industrial

 

$

2,542

 

 

$

2,243

 

 

29.5

%

25.7

%

Transportation and Electronics

 

 

1,673

 

 

 

1,982

 

 

25.8

 

27.1

 

Health Care

 

 

1,667

 

 

 

1,564

 

 

27.4

 

29.6

 

Consumer

 

 

981

 

 

 

892

 

 

25.1

 

23.1

 

Corporate and Unallocated

 

 

(71

)

 

 

40

 

 

 

 

Elimination of Dual Credit

 

 

(384

)

 

 

(308

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

 

$

6,408

 

 

$

6,413

 

 

27.2

%

26.7

%

