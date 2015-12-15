2K and Visual Concepts Acquire HookBang Game Division

Texas team to be rebranded as Visual Concepts Austin and begin recruiting to support world-renowned NBA® 2K video game franchise

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–2K today announced the Company has acquired HookBang, LLC’s Austin-based video game division that will become part of Visual Concepts, the distinguished, wholly-owned studio and developer of the iconic NBA® 2K video game franchise. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The acquired team, under the new name of Visual Concepts Austin, will join the developer’s family of current locations in the San Francisco Bay Area, greater Los Angeles and Orange County, Calif., as well as Vancouver, Seoul, Shanghai, and Budapest. The studio will operate from a to-be-announced new location in the Austin, Texas metropolitan area and plans to employ hundreds of developers to support NBA 2K, as well as the Company’s expanding publishing business. The acquisition also marks 2K’s ongoing efforts to identify talented development teams around the world to join 2K and increasing its portfolio of interactive entertainment offerings.

Founded in 2012 as a solutions-based collective of engineers, artists and designers that provide full-service software design and development for brands, agencies and technology companies, HookBang, LLC recently partnered with Visual Concepts to provide art, design and engineering support for NBA® 2K21, the standard bearer for sports simulation video games. As Visual Concepts Austin, the team will expand its efforts on the NBA 2K franchise, including platform development and live services support.

“Working with a studio as prominent as Visual Concepts on NBA 2K21 was an extraordinary opportunity for HookBang,” said Frank Roan, CEO at HookBang. “Formally joining Visual Concepts and 2K allows us to accelerate our impact on the product, the company and the Austin development community.”

“NBA 2K is a vital part of 2K’s publishing business and the larger video game industry, as well as a fixture in global pop culture lexicon,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “We have made many investments in NBA 2K over the years, each of which has helped us reach new heights. HookBang has partnered with us on NBA 2K for the past couple of years, and we’re pleased to welcome its talented team to the Visual Concepts family.”

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

