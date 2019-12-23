29 Innovative Japanese Startups to be Showcased at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ces–Twenty-nine innovative Japanese technology companies will be participating in Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 7-10, 2020, in Las Vegas, as part of the J-Startup Japan Innovation Showcase hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), located at Eureka Park, Sands Expo Level 1, Hall G, Booth #52702.

Eleven startups will exhibit at CES Unveiled on January 5 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, Shorelines Exhibit Hall. This event attracts over 1,500 media sources and features the Best of Innovation Award Nominees. JETRO’s J-Startup Program, which mentors and prepares Japanese startups for the global market, is helping with this effort. All underlined companies are participants of the J-Startup Program.

Aeronext Inc. (http://aeronext.com): Created center-of-gravity control technology to improve drone stability.

The eighteen other Japanese startups to be showcased include:

Digitalattendant Co. Ltd. (http://digitalattendant.co.jp): The AI-based “Dynaglass” cane provides visually impaired people with 3D information.

For business and media inquiries about the exhibiting companies, or to schedule a meeting during CES 2020, contact Will Ferguson, at Will_Ferguson@jetro.go.jp. For more information about the CES 2020, please visit www.ces.tech.

About JETRO: JETRO is a Japanese government agency that provides support and assistance to American companies entering the Japanese market and to Japanese companies expanding overseas. JETRO was established in 1958 and has more than 70 offices around the world.

Contacts

Will Ferguson, JETRO San Francisco: 415-392-1333 ext. 221; Will_Ferguson@jetro.go.jp